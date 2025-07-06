IND vs ENG 2025: Historic Test Heroics! All the records Shubman Gill set at Edgbaston

Shubman Gill’s name is now a permanent marker in the cricketing hall of fame after his Edgbaston epic. Scoring a whopping 430 runs across both innings, Gill didn’t just break a few records, he sat down, pulled out a sledgehammer, and smashed them into oblivion. If there was ever a moment to say, “Kya baat hai, Shubman!”, it’s now. Let’s break down the milestones that have the cricket world collectively dropping their chai.

1. Double Century & a Century in The Same Test: Legend Mode Activated

Gill went next-level by scoring a jaw-dropping 269 in the first innings and following it up with an unbeaten 161 in the second. Only the ninth batter in Test history to pull off this ‘double hundred plus hundred’ combo, he now shares space with cricket gods like Brian Lara and Graham Gooch.

He’s officially RSVP’d to an elite club, and the dress code is “historical greatness.”

2. Second Batter Ever to Smash 150+ in Both Innings: Mr. Consistency IRL

It’s not enough that Gill scored big once, not this guy. His 161 in the second innings means he’s just the second player ever to notch up 150+ in both innings of a Test, chasing after Allan Border’s OG record from 1980. Clearly, Gill was in ‘battery never low’ mode, running on pure cricketing Red Bull.



3. Fifth Batter to Score 400+ in a Test: Breaking Desi Records Full Power

The man dropped 430 runs in a single match, making him just the fifth player anywhere, ever, to cross the 400-run mark in a Test. He didn’t just break Sunil Gavaskar’s 54-year-old Indian record (344 runs), he demolished it and then some.



4. Most Sixes by an Indian Captain in a Test Match: DND, Gill on a Six-Hitting Spree

Gill decided Edgbaston needed a roof check by smoking 11 sixes, the new record for an Indian captain.

He left Rohit Sharma’s previous record (13 sixes in 2019) sweating, while reminding everyone that aggressive batting and calm captaincy aren’t mutually exclusive.



5. First Indian Captain to Score a Test Double Hundred in England: Ticket to History

The Edgbaston double century means Gill is now the first Indian captain EVER to hit a double hundred in England. He surpassed Mohammad Azharuddin’s 179 at Old Trafford (back in 1990), and let’s be real this one hits different. It’s not just about stats; it’s a whole vibe for Indian fans everywhere.

Shubman Gill’s Edgbaston masterclass didn’t just set new benchmarks, it gave every Indian cricket fan an instant mood boost and a reason to group-text the family WhatsApp. These records? They’re more than numbers; they’re signs that Indian cricket’s future is in very good hands.