If you’ve still got goosebumps from Smriti Mandhana’s epic display, trust us, you’re not alone. The Indian opener just rewrote the rulebook with a knock. Whether you caught every ball or just scrolled through Insta Stories, let’s break down why Smriti’s maiden T20I century is the moment to remember. Buckle up!

1. The Historic Knock

Mandhana went full ‘main khiladi, tu anari,’ smashing 112 off just 62 balls, 15 fours, 3 sixes, and a masterclass in swag. With this, she became the first Indian woman ever to slam a ton in all three international formats. Oh, and she also broke Harmanpreet Kaur’s record, claiming the highest individual score by an Indian in women’s T20Is. Not all superheroes wear capes; some wield the willow.

2. Captaincy Under Pressure

Bhai, imagine stepping in as captain when your skipper is down with a head injury, sounds like a high-pressure Bollywood climax, right? That’s exactly what Mandhana did, filling in for Harmanpreet Kaur and guiding Team India to a massive 210/5. She didn’t just bat; she bossed. Leading from the front, her calm and collected attitude under the spotlight said, “main sambhal lungi!”

3. Social Media Eruption

You know a knock’s gone viral when both the BCCI Women and England’s Barmy Army are dropping fire emojis. The BCCI proudly cheered, England’s fans tipped their hats, and even journalist Rajdeep Sardesai couldn’t help but gush over “the best T20 knock by an Indian batter” he’s seen in ages. Social media was, frankly, shook.

4. Impact on the Series

India now leads the five-match series 1-0 after a 97-run demolition, shaking up both team morale and England’s confidence. In short, the pressure to bounce back is real for the visitors, while Mandhana & co. look hungrier than ever.

Smriti Mandhana’s brilliant hundred isn’t just a personal win; it’s a torch for Indian women’s cricket, lighting up the path for what’s to come. As this series heats up faster than a Delhi summer, we’re watching every move.