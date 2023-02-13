You might have witnessed great fielding in cricket over the years but this will definitely blow your mind. A glimpse of a cricketer catching the ball at the boundary in the most hilarious yet unique way possible has caught our attention.

A video of the moment captured during the 2023 Shree Chashak, the local tennis ball cricket tournament in Karnataka has gone viral on Twitter. It will remind you of actor Tiger Shroff performing gravity-defying stunts. No seriously!

The clip posted by a Twitter user, @GemsOfCricket , shows the cricketer named Kiran Tarlekar pulling off a bicycle kick while not letting the ball to drop on the ground. Tarlekar manages to control the ball with feet and ultimately passes it to his teammate who finally completes the catch. Originally shared by @Oam_16, the video is from the match held between SRS Hindustan and Sairaj A in Belgaum.

Watch the clip here:

Let’s see how netizens are reacting to this cricket fielding:

If Tiger Shroff play cricket https://t.co/qTrYrKcH92 — Abhijeet Dubey (@ItsAbhijeet0411) February 12, 2023

mf freaking bicycled it inside the ground to his teammate damn!🔥 https://t.co/9Ok9RiJmOV — Apollo (@HellveticFrost_) February 12, 2023

When you are a cricket fan and football fan both https://t.co/ZLQDpM8V51 — RS (@AwaraRish) February 12, 2023

This is what is expected from all the fielders..bring on the flying shoes..👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/EDxCR62rzs — menda (@vj_corp) February 13, 2023

Probably a best catch ever besides rule intent is pure 💥🏏#Cricket https://t.co/uekav1A0Os — David Soni (sunny) (@davidsoniss) February 12, 2023

What a catch 💥💥🔥🔥💐💐👏👏 https://t.co/poNEY6TgqX — Chengai Thiru (@GThirumurugan87) February 12, 2023

Greatest catch of all time. @ImRaina only u can repeat this. https://t.co/qELTgQ1xUe — jayuuuuuuuuu (@nikam87) February 12, 2023

Serious quality in Indian tennis ball cricket. 😂 https://t.co/lTcqUKI0Pu — Utkarsh Tyagi (@Utkarshtalk99) February 12, 2023

A bit of Michael Neser and Krishna Ronaldo https://t.co/DT6eoTqMFB — Prasanna Ganesh Thunga (@_monkinthecity_) February 12, 2023

It happens only in India 😂 https://t.co/rMCFvmtjSy — Manish (@mani7raj) February 12, 2023

Catch of the Eternity 😘🔥😘🔥 https://t.co/wlzYyU3Y2h — Badreenarayan (@yourbadree) February 12, 2023

Shaolin Cricket Movie https://t.co/PCaXbMcVVR — Hac Himel 🇧🇩 (@hac_himel) February 12, 2023

What in the name of the lord is this?! https://t.co/pbUBC4r1bX — Pulkit Sachdeva (@pulkit_sachdeva) February 12, 2023

No matter what level of cricket, that's just outstanding athleticism! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/KI27BTLdxu — Sandy (@SandyFreak7) February 12, 2023