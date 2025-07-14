Cricket fans, welcome to the drama, nostalgia, and pure unfiltered magic of Washington Sundar’s spell at Lord’s, the performance that had us all screaming “bhai, kya scene hai?!” Whether you caught every ball or only saw the memes later, buckle up for a run-through of every moment that mattered (and made us collectively lose our minds). Yes, there were cartwheeling stumps, faces of existential crisis, and some truly elite meme reactions, all courtesy of Sundar’s wizardry. If you thought Test cricket was boring, umm, you might want to reconsider.

1. The Root of the Matter: Dismissing Joe Root

You know that moment when everything just pauses, and all you can utter is, “Arre yaar, kya ho gaya?” That was every England fan (and probably Joe Root himself) in the 43rd over when Sundar bowled an absolute peach that sneaked past Root’s bat and sent his leg stump for an early lunch. Root just stood there, staring at the chaos, probably rethinking every choice he made post-lunch. The delivery wasn’t just good, it was savage, and gave India a much-needed breakthrough.

Image courtesy: Zee News

2. Stoking the Fire: Ben Stokes Bowled Over

Ben Stokes, England’s captain and their comeback king, decided to try a cheeky slog sweep in the 55th over. Spoiler: it didn’t end well. Sundar’s delivery crashed into the middle stump, and Stokes was left walking away. We’ve all made questionable choices, but this was not the day for that shot, ‘Ctrl+Z’ doesn’t work in cricket, Stokesy!

3. Smith’s Fall: Jamie Smith’s Short Stay

Jamie Smith’s time at the crease was a blink-and-miss cameo, think guest appearance in a film. Just after Root’s wicket, Sundar zipped in a quicker one that left Smith’s stumps looking like they’d been sent via express delivery. Smith’s reaction? Utter confusion mixed with the ‘Let me out, bro’ meme energy. Honestly, was he ever really in?

4. Bashir’s Bash: The Final Nail

Sundar was treating the stumps like bowling pins at a birthday party, except this was Lord’s, not your fav bowling alley at an arcade. Bashir’s dismissal became the 12th bowled wicket in the match, which screamed “bowlers’ day out!” and “pitch, please!” Sundar’s control made it feel like he’d installed a cheat code IRL.

Image courtesy: YouTube

5. Meme Fest: Internet Reacts to Sundar’s Spell

When you deliver at Lord’s like Sundar did, you don’t just get wickets, you get crowned as Ashwin’s ‘true successor’ by the Supreme Court of Twitter and Insta Reel-wallahs. Memes sprang up faster than run chases in IPL, showing Sundar as the new wizard in town, turning Lord’s into his very own Hogwarts. The fan edits, the “stumps gone, mood gone” posts, the “Lord Sundar in Lord’s” captions, desi cricket Twitter, tumhe salaam!

Image courtesy: Danubius Hotels

Washington Sundar’s spell at Lord’s wasn’t just cricket; it was pure art. Renaissance painting meets spicy Indian chaat. From making top batters question their existence to setting off a meme tsunami, he gave us moments we’ll be replaying for years.