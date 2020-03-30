Stuck in lockdown? Looking for DIY videos on how to indulge in self-care during these rough times? Now would be a good time to pay a little attention to something called 'Camphor'. Kapur as many Indians know it, has amazing benefits for the skin and hair.

Benefits of Camphor for skin:

1: Camphor is largely used in the treatment of pimples. For this, mix 1 teaspoon camphor oil with 1 cup of coconut oil in an air-tight jar. Then after washing your face with a cleanser, pat it dry and take a teaspoon of the oil blend. Massage the blend on the pimples/problem areas and leave it overnight. Next morning, just wash off the oil with lukewarm water.

2. Camphor is beneficial for the treatment of any kind of infection on your hands or feet as well. You can either use a camphor cream, balm or spray. Generally, it is advised to apply on the affected area once per day. This can help heal burns and also relieve pain.

3. If you have itching or burning sensation on the skin, applying Camphor with water provides relief.

4. Many people get rashes on the face, arms and legs. To get rid of this, put Camphor in water and make a paste. The rashes will go away.

5. If there is a scar or swelling on hands and feet, apply Camphor immersed in water on it. Soon, scars and swelling will disappear.

6. Not only this, Camphor is very beneficial for cracked heels. Put Camphor in lukewarm water and soak your feet in it, your feet will become soft in no time.

Benefits of Camphor for hair:

1. Mix Camphor in coconut oil and apply it on your hair. It will reduce hair loss.

2.To get rid of dandruff and lice, mix Camphor in coconut oil and apply it on your scalp.

3. For silky and shiny hair, mix Camphor with curd and egg and apply it on your hair.

4. Camphor is also beneficial if you have scalp infection.