Go shawty, it’s your birthday

You stuck in a lockdown,

And it’s your birthday!

We can imagine how frustrating social distancing can get when it’s your birthday and you can’t be social at all. But it doesn’t mean that you can’t have a blast with your friends. A little creativity will go a long way.

Here are some ideas to make someone's birthday memorable despite the lockdown:

01. Invite all the friends on video call at midnight to wish him/her.

02. Start a hashtag and ask all the friends to upload silly, funny, cute, weird pictures. Print these pics, make a collage and gift it to the birthday boy/girl when all of this is over.

03. Hopefully, you can still send food or if you are lucky, cake to the birthday boy/girl.

04. If you live in the same complex or colony, ask the birthday boy/girl to come to the balcony/terrace/window and shout Happy Birthday.

05. Send separate but multiple texts throughout the day.

06. Ask friends/family to shoot small videos, edit it send it or post online for the birthday girl/boy

07. You can watch a movie together with friends and chat along on via Netflix Party

08. Video Game Party, play a video game with some booze and food at you own place

09. Donate in the name of the birthday boy/girl, send him the thank you note that you received

10. Leave posters, notes in and around the flat of the birthday boy/girl