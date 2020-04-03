Go shawty, it’s your birthday
We can imagine how frustrating social distancing can get when it’s your birthday and you can’t be social at all. But it doesn’t mean that you can’t have a blast with your friends. A little creativity will go a long way.
Here are some ideas to make someone's birthday memorable despite the lockdown:
01. Invite all the friends on video call at midnight to wish him/her.
02. Start a hashtag and ask all the friends to upload silly, funny, cute, weird pictures. Print these pics, make a collage and gift it to the birthday boy/girl when all of this is over.
03. Hopefully, you can still send food or if you are lucky, cake to the birthday boy/girl.
04. If you live in the same complex or colony, ask the birthday boy/girl to come to the balcony/terrace/window and shout Happy Birthday.
05. Send separate but multiple texts throughout the day.
06. Ask friends/family to shoot small videos, edit it send it or post online for the birthday girl/boy
07. You can watch a movie together with friends and chat along on via Netflix Party
08. Video Game Party, play a video game with some booze and food at you own place
09. Donate in the name of the birthday boy/girl, send him the thank you note that you received
10. Leave posters, notes in and around the flat of the birthday boy/girl