Everyone who has watched the wholesome movie UP, even once, has dreamt about floating in air with a million helium balloons and setting on an unknown adventure.

Well, lucky for illusionist and endurance artist, David Blaine, he actually had his UP moment as he successfully flew into the sky with 53 helium balloons for his latest stunt (minus a full-fledged house of course).

Here are a few videos by this extreme performer who is 47-years-old that will blow your mind and give you some major goosebumps:

1. David Blaine's masterpiece Ascension where he flew over the state of Arizona with his 53 helium balloons:

2. When David Blaine caught a bullet in his throat:

3. David Blaine once sewed his mouth shut on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and our desi girl Priyanka Chopra was there to witness it alive!

4. He has jumped in and out of a plane exactly 500 times:

5. Not only that, David was born asthmatic and yet he managed to break Houdini's breath-hold record of three minutes and thirty seconds when he was a teenager. Then he spent some seven-eight consecutive days submerged underwater in a sphere.

6. David Blaine also froze himself in layers and layers of ice for 3 days and 3 nights in Time Square. He was encased in an icebox for 63 hours, 42 minutes, and 15 seconds

7. Disturbingly and impressively, he also popped a diamond out of his eye:

8. This one time, he ate his wine glass after finishing his drink with Arnold Schwarzenegger:

9. He also shocked people across the globe by mastering the art of levitation:

10. Oh, and he once buried himself alive for seven days:

While I, as a 20-something-year-old can't stop complaining about my perpetual backache, this almost 50-year-old mastermind is killing it.