For years, our vocabularies have included some terms that aren't appropriate, yet are casually thrown around. And it's time we stop using these racial slurs, even if we have to make a conscious effort to check ourselves. From targeting certain ethnic groups to skin tones, the ignorant use of these words is infuriating.

As a country that prides itself on its cultural diversity, the constant use of derogatory racial slurs should no longer be tolerated. These terms aren't funny, they aren't a punch line and have no space in our vocabulary.