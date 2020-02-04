There are very few products who have made their way into the desi households and stayed. Here are our picks of products that every desi kid will swear by, no matter which generation they belong to.

1. Vaseline Original Pure Skin Jelly

This clear petroleum jelly can fix anything from dry brows to chapped lips and is a must-have for every desi.

2. Palmolive Charmis Moisturising Cold Cream

I kid you not, this cold cream smells like my grandma. But that's part of its charm and the reason why it is still so iconic. It does exactly what its supposed to and leaves your skin silky soft.

3. Boroline Ayurvedic Antiseptic Cream

This cream is basically magic and no functioning adult in India can live without it. From burns to cuts and dryness, there is no problem too big for Boroline.

4. Mysore Sandal Soap

Apart from creating some amazing television ads, this soap is also a great at its job. It leaves you smelling amazing and with no chemicals, is great for your skin.

5. Old Spice Aftershave Lotion

The smell of my childhood! Old Spice wasn't limited to just my father's post-shave ritual, it is the perfect thing to heal all cuts and post-school injuries overnight.

6. Nivea Creme

This thick cream that takes forever to absorb into your skin is super hydrating and is even safe to use on little babies. No wonder my mom has had one in her travel kit for years.

7. Medimix Soap

Medimix's bar of soap is so hardcore that you could break a window with it. But apart from being an indestructible brick it is also great for your skin, it helps prevent infections and skin problems, no matter what the season.

8. Benadryl Cough Syrup

A staple in every desi household medicine cabinet, this magic cough syrup was more than often used to make cranky children fall asleep. #SorryNotSorry

9. Vicco Turmeric Cream

Apart from its extremely catchy jingle *Vicco turmeric nahi cosmetic* The cream does exactly what it is supposed to, made with turmeric and sandalwood oil, it can clear your skin in weeks, minus the chemicals.

10. Moov Pain Relief

Aah se... Aaha tak, this balm has kept us company through years of sports days and twisted ankles.

11. Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

A newer addition to this list, this face wash may not have been passed down by the previous generation but it will surely be passed down from ours. Every millennial has at least one pump of this face wash in their bathroom cabinet and uses it at the sight of the smallest pimple.

12. Johnson's Baby Powder

Your age doesn't matter because no matter how old you get, you'll always end up using Johnson's baby powder.

13. Lacto Calamine

It may not smell the best, but it was the OG foundation base of every Indian. Even now, it works as a great base under all that make-up.

14. Vicks VapoRub

Lapping this up on your body overnight is a guilty pleasure every sick desi kid has been through. And no matter how bad the cold, it always worked.

Which one did you use the most?