Design has a profound impact on our daily lives. Yet we rarely think about it…

There are several designers who have made our lives so much easier with their ingenious innovations which we use in our day-to-day life. Here we present you some designs that will make you appreciate their contribution to the world.

1. Shopping baskets

2. Knee-activated taps

3. City map on sewer covers

4. Skateboard parking spot

5. Passage for the handicapped

6. An aquarium Inside a bar table

7. This sleeping mask has different sides depending on if you want the flight attendant to wake you up for meals or not.

8. Best playground for kids

9. One can sit on those bent railings

10. A comfortable seat and solar power station

11. Bike hangers

12. Honey strip power solution

13. Making reading way more comfortable

14. Movable mirror

15. Getting bored while waiting. Grab these short story strips and enjoy.

16. After you poo, wash your hands too

17. Perfect way to check alcohol levels

18. A dustbin that will catch your trash

20. This keypad randomizes the numbers every time so someone doesn’t figure out the password from your hand movements

Need all of these in my life.