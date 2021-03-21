More than its dairy products Amul is known for its topical print ads. This brand doesn't only walk side by side with the time but also makes sure to include their star mascot 'the butter girl' in every possible way.

So, here are all the important events from 2021 that Amul covered in the most creative way :

When the government finally announced that India's COVID-19 vaccination drive is scheduled to start from January 16th.

When Australia's Claire Polosak became the first woman umpire in test cricket.

When Tesla founder Elon Musk became the richest man in the world with a net worth of more than $185 billion.

When some Australian spectators made racist comments against the Indian cricket team and were evicted during the 3rd Test match.

When the brand congratulated Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on the arrival of their daughter.

When the brand portrayed its concerns over WhatsApp's new privacy settings.

When the brand congratulated the Indian Cricket Team for their victory in Australia.

When Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th US President.

When 4-year-old Esther Hnamte rendition of Vande Mataram got viral.

When Mumbai locals finally opened for everyone after almost a year.

When the Union Budget 2021-2022 was revealed.

When the brand paid its tribute to Hollywood actor Christopher Plummer.

When Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant broke a record after he scored a blistering 97 on the final day of India vs Australia 3rd Test.

When the brand paid its tribute to everyone who was affected by the tragic Uttarakhand flood.

When the brand welcomed India's microblogging and social networking service Koo app.

When Amul joined in the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' trend.

When the brand showed concerns over the steeply rising fuel prices.

When the brand congratulated the 2021 Australian Open winners Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic.

When Ahmedabad hosted the Third Test match in the world’s largest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium.

When the brand wished golfer Tiger Woods a speedy recovery after his tragic accident.

When the brand talked about the much-awaited interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

When Adarsh Gourav became one of five nominees for prestigious BAFTA awards.

When the brand congratulated cricketer Jaspreet Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan on their wedding.

When footballer Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest goal scorer of all time.

Creativity at its best.