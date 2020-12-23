2020 has been undoubtedly the longest year in existence. Do you even remember what happened back in March? We've done a quick recap and found the most iconic tweets of 2020 that sum up everything we've been through this year.
2000 years ago today we were making dalgona coffee, watching money heist, and chanting go karuna go karuna go— Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 17, 2020
Thread— Tabeenah Anjum (@TabeenahAnjum) March 22, 2020
Visuals from #Rajasthan
Men, women , children come out on streets of Jaipur to support unsung heroes of our society
In the backdrop of iconic hawa mahal chant slogans #CoronaBhagao #ThaliBajao #JantaCurfew #JantaCurfewChallenge#Covid_19india #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/x7smbL17hD
When Indians heard lockdown extended :-#Lockdown4 #lockdownextension pic.twitter.com/1nS8dan9Kf— mahendra (@OMaddy2593) May 17, 2020
It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the Covid-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 25, 2020
First World Problems • Made Kokila Ben sing this time • I love doing harmonies, enjoyed this one a lot •— Yashraj Mukhate (@YBMukhate) August 21, 2020
Kahi share karoge toh credits zaroor dena. Dhanyawaad!♥️♥️♥️#kokilaben #gopinahu #rashi #cooker #saathnibhanasaathiya #yashrajmukhate #ymstudios pic.twitter.com/4TcWwAcH7q
April 5, 2020
Thank you Neyveli pic.twitter.com/cXQC8iPukl— Vijay (@actorvijay) February 10, 2020
Restaurants selling Chinese food should be banned. I appeal to people to boycott Chinese food: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale pic.twitter.com/PoY0Udfule— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020
Go back Go back China Virus Go back says BJP MLA— krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) April 5, 2020
Im sure it has heard us and is planning to leave tomorrow morning !
#coronavirus #9pm9mins #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/mhyunVO43b
And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020
T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020
All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !
An extraordinary love story close to my heart releases on 8th May 2020, only in cinemas. #DilBechara @itsSSR @CastingChhabra @foxstarhindi @arrahman pic.twitter.com/LPbqF1KQVf— Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96) November 15, 2019
This interview is so cringeworthy. You can see Kangana is new and raw here, and @karanjohar is taking advantage of that to ask her humiliating questions. Also notice how @AnilKapoor helpfully chimes in with the sly ‘Botox etc’. pic.twitter.com/RoWglmTBSW— Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) July 19, 2020
Is Arnab afraid of Kangana? This is the only time I have seen him not shouting like a lunatic. https://t.co/AMg3f0Gmw5— Rajeev (@AttitudeKnight) July 19, 2020
Uncle Roger reacts to an Egg Fried Rice "tutorial" from @BBCFood (spoiler: it's horrific)— Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger) (@MrNigelNg) July 9, 2020
Full video on my youtube ➡️ https://t.co/Lohb8ROK0U pic.twitter.com/XzxQkxgauh
“Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking.”— POLITICO (@politico) October 8, 2020
– Kamala Harris shutting down Mike Pence on the #VPDebate stage
Catch up with the key moments: https://t.co/GmYPN8plHm pic.twitter.com/jv49QeMHZZ
We did it, @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/oCgeylsjB4— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020
Aa JAA...— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020
Kam Mai Hun Da Ni Karda ..Tuney Kitno ki Chaati Hai Kaam Ke Lie?
Mai Bollywood Mai Strugle ni karta madam..
Bollywood wale aa ke kehnde aa film kar Lao SIR 😊
Mai tainu das riha eH BOLLYWOOD WALE NI PUNJAB WALE AA
2 Dian 4 Ni 36 Sune gi.. https://t.co/KSHb45Xpak
Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na 🤔 #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020
Best birthday everrr .. उसने पूछा था , “किधर हूँ मैं ?” तो मैं गया । बोला बिना permission अलाउड नहीं है । यह @republic वालों को भी permission लेना चाहिए ना । https://t.co/I12Fdtpbu3— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 10, 2020
.@bts_twt is TIME's 2020 Entertainer of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/qVwp2NhJCx pic.twitter.com/Y5cBJJfGII— TIME (@TIME) December 10, 2020
Lucky Ali at Arambol in North Goa after listening to the musical evening was requested for a song and he sang impromptu for all present . Was a lovely setting . pic.twitter.com/Dt5KlWLSxv— Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) December 12, 2020
#Scam1992 what a splendid show by @mehtahansal @JaiHMehta— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 13, 2020
Well written crafted and so greatly paced and executed.performances are v inspiring @pratikg80 @shreya_dhan13 @satishkaushik2 sir #nikhildwivedi @ananthmahadevan #kkraina and all the actors take a bow.@ApplauseSocial
Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition. https://t.co/wQjiK3NOY0— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2020
Happy birthday to me 😀— Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) November 4, 2020
55 and running ! 📷 @5Earthy pic.twitter.com/TGoLFQxmui
Congratulations @jacindaardern and all our friends in the New Zealand Labour Party 🎉. For so many reasons, an inspiration around the world and deservedly making history today 🇳🇿 #NZElection2020 pic.twitter.com/uLLeHDCMoe— Lisa Nandy (@lisanandy) October 17, 2020
You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove https://t.co/3ouNbuetq1— dan levy (@danjlevy) October 6, 2020
#DalitLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/jqF1gLmDXs— vrajesh hirjee (@vrajeshhirjee) October 2, 2020
It's really weird how news channels pick photos of women in certain kinds of clothes to present them as deviants.— Andre Borges (@borges) September 12, 2020
This isn't, of course, a new thing. But it's extremely problematic. Don't see shirtless pictures of men being spewed with "USED DRUGS" pic.twitter.com/HrQvWFEefp
Beyoncé' sharma jayegi?? At this point bollywood is proudly flaunting its deep rooted colourism. pic.twitter.com/xxPQI63xIn— bunny (@itzsohamx) September 7, 2020
संजय जी मुझे अभिव्यक्ति की पूरी आज़ादी है— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 6, 2020
मुझे अपने देश में कहीं भी जाने की आज़ादी है ।
मैं आज़ाद हूँ । pic.twitter.com/773n8XDESI
Why does everything feel like it happened 10 years ago?