Khalsa Aid, an international NGO that aims to provide humanitarian aid in disaster and conflict-torn places has literally stood up to its name. No matter where people are suffering in different parts of the world, they have always been there to help.

So, now when our country is witnessing one of the biggest protests of all times i.e. Farmers Protest, the volunteers of this NGO are helping their own. Here is how the volunteers have gone out of their way and helping out farmers.

1. The NGO has set up a temporary shelter home for the farmers who have no place to sleep during these chilly North Indian winters. The shelter is accommodating around 400 people and is under camera surveillance at all times.

The shelter home is under camera surveillance at all times. It has free WiFi and proper sanitisation measures are taken. #FarmersAreLifeLines pic.twitter.com/gCiWr1trAf — Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) December 6, 2020

2. The volunteers have been serving free langar, tea and refreshments to anyone who is a part of the protest in several different locations.

We stand with our farmers ! #FarmersDilliChalo pic.twitter.com/y4JEigSFKz — Khalsa Aid (@Khalsa_Aid) November 26, 2020

3. The social organization is providing hygiene products including, toiletries and free sanitary pads to protesters at the ongoing farmers' protest site in Delhi. They have also installed portable washrooms for men and women.

Khalsa Aid installed portable washrooms for men and women respectively. The team also has sanitary napkins in stock for the women in need pic.twitter.com/4J4zfEdZxk — Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) December 2, 2020

Thank you for your support!#FarmerProtest2020 #khalsaaidindia #khalsaaid #support pic.twitter.com/2iDlK6OXg7 — Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) December 4, 2020

4. The organization is keeping in mind that the majority of protesters are elderly. So, they are distributing first aid kits to these protesters. The kit includes basic bandages, disinfectants and medicines.

As majority of the protesting farmers are elderly,@khalsaaid_india team has prepared first aid kits to be distributed amongst the farmers. The box consists of basic bandages, disinfectants and medicines#farmerprotest pic.twitter.com/GfOXDNqV7T — Amarpreet Singh (@amarpreet_ka) December 5, 2020

5. Khalsa Aid volunteers are regularly fogging areas to keep protesting farmers safe from mosquito induced diseases.

Thank you for your support!#khalsaaidindia #emergencyassistance #FarmersProtestDelhi2020 #FarmersIssue #fogging pic.twitter.com/BSdh33upa3 — Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) December 4, 2020

6. The organization has been distributing fire extinguishers to the protesters to ensure fire safety during an accident.

Thank you for your support!#farmerprotest #MazdoorKisanStrike #khalsaaid #khalsaaidindia #SpeakUpForFarmers pic.twitter.com/1jkCMCE6ev — Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) December 3, 2020

7. The organization provided mattresses and blankets for the protesting farmers just so they could sleep peacefully.

Thank You for your support!#farmerprotest #FarmerBill2020 #khalsaaid pic.twitter.com/fozYS3dEAS — Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) December 1, 2020

Truly doing god's work.