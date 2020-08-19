You're never too old to find 'the one' and fall in love all over again. And this adorable couple from a US care centre called Amber Court Assisted Living, has taught us exactly that.

Jeffrey Miller, who is 76-years-old and never been married met Gloria Alexis, a 71-year-old widow at the centre and they immediately fell in love. Now, after dating for three years, Jeffrey, completely smitten, finally popped the question.

During the pandemic, Gloria was hospitalised, which led to Jeffrey deciding that he didn't want to wait anymore. He told Sol Bauer, the Director of Operations that he knew what he had to do.

I miss her so much, as soon as she gets back I’m going to ask her to marry me.

- Jeffrey Miller

And when he did pop the question, she said yes! Jeffrey organised a beautiful proposal with the help of the staff at the centre, complete with balloons, roses and a beautiful ring.

Watch the proposal here:

The moment was captured beautifully. We wish this adorable couple everlasting happiness, they look just perfect together.