Using Microsoft Excel has always been a pain the ass. However useful it could have been, I hated it.

But this elderly man's paintings are making me want to learn it all over again.

Yeah, because he uses MS Excel to create mindblowing artwork.

Meet Tatsuo Horiuchi from Japan. He is 80 years old and has been making these paintings for 20 years now.

It all started when he was about to retire and expressed interest in learning something new. While he decided that he would paint, he didn't want to spend money on art supplies and rather used his PC.

And of all the fancy software available in the world, he chose MS Excel.

His artwork is composed mostly of Japanese landscapes.

This is what his work in progress looks like.

Horiuchi did not attain success overnight. It was a meticulously planned effort.

Six years after starting his Excel art journey, Horiuchi applied to an Excel Authoshape Art Contest and won the grand prize. That’s when he started getting more and more attention from people for his skills.

According to him, MS Excel is easier to use than other software and offers more functions and flexibility.

BRB, going to find my school Computer teacher.

And if you are as impressed by his work as others, you can order one of his paintings here.