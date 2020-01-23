Hum dekhenge Lazim hai ke hum bhi dekhenge Wo din ke jis ka wada hai Jo lauh-e-azl mein likha hai



These revolutionary lines from Faiz Ahmad Faiz's Hum Dekhlenge have become the voice of the people protesting against the highly controversial CAA which was passed in December.

The nazm which was crafted by Faiz Ahmad Faiz as a means to protest against the oppressing reign of Zia-Ul-Haq, now finds its voice in student protests and on social media

Pune showed up last night and how!!

Here's the entire gathering showing their collective spine by singing Faiz Ahmad Faiz's Hum Dekhenge which was brought to voice by Iqbal Bano. pic.twitter.com/ID4Q4Scpdb — Floyd (@floydian_sleep) January 7, 2020

While some know the words to this heartfelt poem, others just hum but everyone feels the dept of resistance in Hum Dekhenge. It has woven people from walks of life in the thread of defiance.

Here are a few new renditions of Faiz's Hum Dekhenge that have gone viral:

1. Saba Sultan Azad standing in solidarity and singing Hum Dekhenge along with the protestors of Shaheen Bagh.

2. Sonam Kalra's melodious mash-up of Hum Dekhenge and Tagore's Where The Mind Is Without Fear is truly very hard-hitting:

3. The well-executed Coke Studio version of this revolutionary poem will make you drop everything you're doing and play it on repeat.

4. Protestors standing together in unity in front of India Gate and singing this rendition will give you major goosebumps.

5. A Tamil version of the nazm was sung by the protestors in Chennai. It has been translated into quite a few languages

6. The well-renowned Bollywood playback singer Shipa Rao silverly humming the lines of these songs is heartwarming.

7. The cover of this prose harmonising with the chords of a piano will make you want to sing along.

8. Poojan Sahil's upbeat musical version of this poem with powerful visuals will melt your heart.

9. Sukhnid Kaur and Abhilasha Sinha's duet will give you hope.

A special mention to desi students in New York playing a version of this song and singing along, while protesting against student brutality was an impactful moment.

#HumDekhenge was played. Some of us sang along. All of us felt it in our hearts. We will defeat you fascists eventually. And we will play Iqbal Bano singing Faiz’s poem on a goddamned loudspeaker for the whole country coz everyone should feel it and hold it in their hearts! pic.twitter.com/w1FIn9XSce — Sinjini (@sinjini_m) January 7, 2020

Despite people raising questions to Faiz's iconic poem, it has played a tremendous role in voicing the opinions of thousands of people.