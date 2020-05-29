You can't go outside because of lockdown but you desperately want to fulfil your 2020 travel resolution and go to museums and explore more art, culture, and history right? Here are 9 museums which offer virtual tours you can take while literally lying in bed.

1. National Museum, New Delhi.

This is one of the largest museums in India. If history and culture excites you, National Museum's online exhibition is a must checkout website. It has 360 degree views of the museums plus details of every article.







2. National Council of Science Museums:

This organisation comes under Indian Ministry of Culture. It is the chain of science museums, so if you love science and want to be productive in this lockdown, you should check these science center.





3. Anglo Sikh Virtual Museum.

The site showcases 3D models of Sikh relics. The main initiative of this website is to bring Sikh history and heritage alive with the help of 3D technology.





4. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya.

This museum covers a variety of things like the story of Indian textile, variations of the sari, Fauna in the Indian subcontinent and much more.





5. Indian Museum, Kolkata.

Kolkata museum's collection divided into three wings - Archaeology, Anthropology, and Art.





The museum also has a collection of stories on the Buddha's life, From birth and the early-stage to meditation, Kolkata museum covers it all.





6. Virtual Museum of Images and Sounds.

This interesting museum has a collection of photos and sounds archived in detail. It also has 360 walkthrough of Rani Ki Vav and an amazing view of Benaras.





7. The Victoria Memorial Hall museum.

The Victoria Memorial Hall museum also provides online exhibitions. This exhibitions have several paintings, both Indian and Western with rare photographs and Manuscripts.









8. National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi.

This virtual gallery is a little bit different from the others, National Gallery of Modern Art's exhibitions are theme-wise. If you love paintings then you should check out these virtual galleries.





9. 1947 Partition Archive

Though it's not a traditional museum but it has a large collection of stories of the partition. This website is dedicated to documenting the history of Partition. This website also has a list of Books, Film, Video and Web resources you can go through if you want to get immersive stories of that painful time in our history.



