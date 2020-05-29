You can't go outside because of lockdown but you desperately want to fulfil your 2020 travel resolution and go to museums and explore more art, culture, and history right? Here are 9 museums which offer virtual tours you can take while literally lying in bed.
1. National Museum, New Delhi.
This is one of the largest museums in India. If history and culture excites you, National Museum's online exhibition is a must checkout website. It has 360 degree views of the museums plus details of every article.
Though it's not a traditional museum but it has a large collection of stories of the partition. This website is dedicated to documenting the history of Partition. This website also has a list of Books, Film, Video and Web resources you can go through if you want to get immersive stories of that painful time in our history.