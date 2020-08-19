As if chai-tea, naan-bread was not enough, Americans are now taking our matchmaking process and turning it into a business model.

No joke, a dating app called Struck, has been launched in some parts of the US, with star-alignment as its main feature.

Which means my parents could have developed it if they were in USA, but moving on...

The app asks for your location, date and time of your birth and makes a chart (seedhe bolun toh kundali), for potential matches, so that you don't ending up rejecting a Scorpio simply because you're a Gemini.

The aim is to get a person to meet someone suitable for them, according to the placement of the planets and stars.

So, if your sun is strong, you will be matched with, say... Pluto (JK, Pluto ko existencial crisis hai).

But this is the idea of Struck. Instead of going for 'sapiosexual', 'wanderluster', '420 friendly', it focuses on the real deal. Imagine still not being able to make it work with anyone *cries*.

The app also allows you to choose 6 'traits' that you are given with your birth chart - and these are both good ones and bad ones. Stuff like, friendly, impulsive, moody, indecisive etc (that's me, good guess).

Now, this is a legit profession in India and the reason why a lot of marriages are called off. Because gun nahin mile, mangal bhaari tha, shukra ka brahaspati se mel nahin hua.

The Americans, however, are pretty jazzed about the app, which is stuff 'Sima Taparia from Mumbai' dreams of.

They are excited about the novelty of the idea.

giving Struck a try—a dating app that asks for your birth time immediately!!! pic.twitter.com/Bfi1ertomQ — Erika W. Smith (@erikawynn) July 31, 2020

Ok #astrology community , I just downloaded struck the birth chart dating app and I need ANSWERS & THOUGHTS?!?!?!?? pic.twitter.com/fQs9OUdmFx — thatchinesejew (@thatchinesejew) August 18, 2020

My culture is not your dating scene, okay?