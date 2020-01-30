If you were born in the 90s, chances are you've spent most of your time in a park or a playground rather than spending it on Netflix or video games.
That is until a few cartoons and TV shows made me aware about what I have been missing. My very own treehouse.
Cartoon Network was still going strong back then and Codename: Kids Next Door, a cartoon about 5 superhero kids living in a treehouse, used to be my favourite show.
There were other popular references in cartoons like The Backyardigans and Phineas & Ferb, where building a treehouse was a much-awaited challenge that these not-so-ordinary kids pulled off with great finesse.
The movie Home Alone had references of Kevin using a treehouse to save himself from the robbers and trick them into his zip wire trap.
And although, I never got our own treehouse, I always dreamt of what life would be like in it. Where my friends and I discuss fun things, invent games, plan our next prank away from the prying eyes of our parents.
If I could go back in time and change one thing about my childhood, it would be to have that perfect treehouse outside my house