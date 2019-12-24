With a net worth of approximately $1.55 billion, Anand Mahindra's prowess took the Mahindra Group from a single Mumbai-based conglomerate to a powerhouse holding stakes in myriad industries.

Recently, someone tweeted a photograph, taken back in 1997, which featured in the 3-part Netflix docuseries Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates.

Got to see while watching ‘Inside Bill’s Brain - Decoding @BillGates ‘ in @netflix. What was the intense discussion all about @anandmahindra ? When and where did this happen? Seems historic indeed. pic.twitter.com/mbFW6MVT41 — Ramesh Babu (@rameshbabua) December 21, 2019

Exploring the mind and motivations of the celebrated tech visionary, businessman and philanthropist - the series had a rare photo of him having a meeting with Mahindra.

On learning about its existence, Mahindra became nostalgic and shared the real story behind the stern faces in the picture.

Haven’t seen the series..Didn’t know this pic was flashed in it. Thank you for sharing, because this meeting was in ‘97 during Bill’s first ever trip to India & I had no record of it since there were no cell cameras at the time..Just a photographer from Fortune(?) magazine (1/4) https://t.co/StLthh0Kcr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 24, 2019

Talking about the age without cellphones and sophisticated cameras, Anand Mahindra was surprised that the photograph, clicked by a Fortune Magazine photographer back then, would still hold relevance.

He further told, their meeting wasn't a coincidence because they both were from Harvard but because they had common business interests.

Bill started at Harvard College the same year I did (‘73) and famously dropped out to start Microsoft. But the Microsoft team didn’t request this meeting because we were classmates; they asked to meet us because M&M at that time was one of the 1st adopters of WindowsNT 4.0 (2/4) pic.twitter.com/a8n4dOgLA7 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 24, 2019

But it was not just business that unfolded between the two.

Mahindra revealed he held a grudge against Gates because of his children and told Gates about the same when they met.

Funny story from that meeting: When Bill entered, he said “So I believe we were at Harvard at the same time?” I said ‘Yes, we never met, but I have a grudge against you.’ His team froze, thinking they had arranged a meeting with a wacko! (3/4) pic.twitter.com/LH3UBdelNp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 24, 2019

Learning about her father's even more successful friends from Harvard, Anand Mahindra's daughter called him a loser.

When the same was conveyed to Bill Gates, he simply had a good laugh about that.

Bill kept his cool & asked “Why the grudge?” I replied: ‘My daughter asked which of my college classmates were now famous & when I told her your name, she said:’What a loser you are Dad!’ So thanks to you, I’ll always be a loser to my kids!’ We had a big laugh at that..(4/4)r pic.twitter.com/6ahkLwNqUm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 24, 2019

Despite being amongst the finest businessmen in the country, Anand Mahindra's daughter believed his father could've achieved a lot more. Enough to compare him with his former classmate.