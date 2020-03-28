We have debated the existence of ghosts and spirits for centuries, the conclusions we draw are solely from our own experiences.

But today we will talk about the locations that are known for their beauty and rich history also have a dark side to them once the sun sets down.

So, here’s a list of most haunted forts of India:

1. Shaniwar Wada, Pune

It was built in 1732 in the pride of Peshawa Bajirao. It is said that Peshwa Narayan Rao was killed in this fort. Since then, his soul wanders in this fort even today and makes a voice to save himself.

2. Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

They built this fort in the 17th century for the princess Ratnavati of Alwar. It is said that a tantric named Singhia fell in love with Ratnavati. And knowing it was a hopeless match used his black magic to seduce her. However, the princess uncovered his plans and sentenced him to death. It is said that even today, the spirit of that tantric wanders in this fort.

3. Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi

Built in the 14th century, it is said that a ‘Jinn’ lives here. If worshiped, the Jinn fulfills the wishes of the people. That’s why people come here to get their problems redressed.

4. Nahargarh Fort, Jaipur

People hear strange sounds in this fort. No one stays here after sunset. Local people believe that the spirit of Sawai Raja Man Singh wanders here. He built this fort. He wanted to make the walls of this fort so high that no one could see his queens.

5. Golconda Fort, Hyderabad

Kakatiyas, the ruling dynasty of Andhra Pradesh built the Golkanda fort in 13th century. After the King and queen died in the fort. It is believed that spirits live in trees. Adding to the fear of this haunted place in Hyderabad, are the reported howls of someone in pain that are frequently heard.

6. Sajjangarh Monsoon Palace, Udaipur

Also known as ‘Monsoon Palace’. We know this palace for ghostly activities. The Palace gets closed after sunset.

7. Jal Mahal, Jaipur

This 300 year old palace is situated amidst the Man Sagar Lake. Tourists often claim to have heard the voices of someone crying and shouting here. No one is allowed to go to this palace after sunset.

8. Mehrangarh Fort, Jodhpur

It is one of the largest forts in India. It was built by Rao Jodha in 1459. In this fort, a boy was burnt alive on the orders of Rao Jodha. It is said that since then his spirit wanders in this fort. People have often spoken of hearing the sounds of someone screaming and shouting here.

Scary enough!