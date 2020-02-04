India's biggest dance music festival, VH1 Supersonic is all set to be held in Pune from 7th-9th February 2020 at Mahalakshmi Lawns. And like every year, there's an artist lineup that's pretty expansive. 

Source: thebanginbeats.com

Here's the complete line-up of artists who will be performing at this year's event. 

And while every single one of these acts is worth checking out, here are a few artists that are on our own music festival radar this year. 

1. India's favourite heart-throb and singer, Prateek Kuhad is all set to melt your heart with his melodious voice and charm. 

Source: loudest.in

2. The F16's, an alternative band from Chennai are waiting to transport you to a different world with their fine tunes. 

Source: www.redbull.com

3. You just can't miss out on listening to Carnatic-Jazz singer Aditi Ramesh at this year's music festival. 

Source: www.radioandmusic.com

4. American DJ, Diplo will surely get you in party mode with his sic beats. 

Source: www.billboard.com

5. American rapper, Machine Gun Kelly is ready to set the stage on fire with his rap. 

Source: oudwire.com

6. American DJ, Illenium will introduce you to his upbeat music that you'll surely fall in love with. 

Source: edm.com

7. CHON, an American progressive rock band, is coming all the way from California to make their place in your hearts. 

Source: www.progarchives.com

8. Indian rapper Divine, best known for 'Mere Galli Mein' will also be performing for you guys. Excited? 

Source: scroll.in

9. BLOT! also has some fine tunes in store for you that will definitely leave you impressed. 

Source: www.radioandmusic.com

10. Joyhauser, a musical group, is ready to introduce you to their hard-hitting beats accompanied by captivating and melancholic strings.

Source: www.insomniac.com

11. Browncoat can't wait to give you an unforgettable music experience like never before. 

Source: www.radioandmusic.com

12. Young electronica producer, Chrms, from Mumbai is waiting to introduce you to his optimistic music that you'll certainly end up playing on repeat. 

Source: thebanginbeats.com

13. Taba Chake, a finger-style guitar player and performer from Arunachal Pradesh, will definitely take you by surprise with his music that is inspired by tribal folklore, birds and nature.

Source: rollingstoneindia.com

Other independent artists like Sampa The Great, Madame Gandhi and Kohra will also be performing at the event so, what are you waiting for?

Source: www.musicplus.in

If you still haven't, book your tickets to this mega music festival here