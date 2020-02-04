India's biggest dance music festival, VH1 Supersonic is all set to be held in Pune from 7th-9th February 2020 at Mahalakshmi Lawns. And like every year, there's an artist lineup that's pretty expansive.

Here's the complete line-up of artists who will be performing at this year's event.

And while every single one of these acts is worth checking out, here are a few artists that are on our own music festival radar this year.

1. India's favourite heart-throb and singer, Prateek Kuhad is all set to melt your heart with his melodious voice and charm.

2. The F16's, an alternative band from Chennai are waiting to transport you to a different world with their fine tunes.

3. You just can't miss out on listening to Carnatic-Jazz singer Aditi Ramesh at this year's music festival.

4. American DJ, Diplo will surely get you in party mode with his sic beats.

5. American rapper, Machine Gun Kelly is ready to set the stage on fire with his rap.

6. American DJ, Illenium will introduce you to his upbeat music that you'll surely fall in love with.

7. CHON, an American progressive rock band, is coming all the way from California to make their place in your hearts.

8. Indian rapper Divine, best known for 'Mere Galli Mein' will also be performing for you guys. Excited?

9. BLOT! also has some fine tunes in store for you that will definitely leave you impressed.

10. Joyhauser, a musical group, is ready to introduce you to their hard-hitting beats accompanied by captivating and melancholic strings.

11. Browncoat can't wait to give you an unforgettable music experience like never before.

12. Young electronica producer, Chrms, from Mumbai is waiting to introduce you to his optimistic music that you'll certainly end up playing on repeat.

13. Taba Chake, a finger-style guitar player and performer from Arunachal Pradesh, will definitely take you by surprise with his music that is inspired by tribal folklore, birds and nature.

Other independent artists like Sampa The Great, Madame Gandhi and Kohra will also be performing at the event so, what are you waiting for?

If you still haven't, book your tickets to this mega music festival here.