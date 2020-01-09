If you've ever walked the streets of India, you'd know that country has been obsessed with Bajaj Chetak for decades now. Whenever a desi 90s kid sees a Chetak anywhere, they're instantly hit with a wave of nostalgia.
Well, would you believe me if I told you that India's iconic scooter is making a comeback, the same familiar aesthetic body but an all-new avatar with an electric heart?
Twitter has mixed reactions:
when you start it first, bend it and then kick start :P #TheChetakWay— Cosmic Paladin (@Cosmic_Paladin) October 16, 2019
what an iconic brand, and what an electrifying come back. I remember my dad bringing home a new chetak in 1992 for INR 23,600. #nostalgia— Badri (@badri_nair) October 16, 2019
This is not d one papa used to have,y waala hamara Bajaj chetak nhi h.— Tk_ydv (@YdvTk) October 17, 2019
Start तो टेढ़ा कर के ही होगा ना।— Manish Singh (@Manish1977A) October 16, 2019
So many emotions attached with this scooter! Welcome back, #BajajChetak! Let’s get you home soon! ❣️ pic.twitter.com/XKvh6Y4jw7— Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) October 16, 2019
Well, even though nothing can beat tilting and kickstarting the classic Chetak, I have to admit the revamped electric version does take us to nostalgia town.