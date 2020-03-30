The outbreak of COVID-19 has forced us all into quarantine. We're sitting on our balconies by ourselves, clapping for those at the frontlines, hoping this ends well and soon.

In other words, we are all alone, together.

The internet has drawn a parallel to our current condition, especially that of standing by balconies and singing, to the 1940s paintings of American artist, Edward Hopper.

In his paintings, Edward captured the loneliness of the modern world. Living in New York, he often drew moments that have now become every day stills of quarantine life.

A woman sitting by herself on her bed, looking at the outside world made Morning Sun one of the most chilling paintings by Edward.

Then there is Cape Cod Morning, in which a woman can be seen peering out of her window, with no one around.

Twitter can't help but say that Edward predicted the stillness of life that has come our way. Empty restaurants and sidewalks, with nothing but wind blowing, make these paintings a modern day horror story.

Vacant office buildings, train stations, people staring out into a world with no body looking back, are not just Edward Hopper paintings now, they are our reality. “Automat” (1927), “Nighthawk” (1942) and “Morning Sun” (1952) are few examples of his accurate paintings.

Office in a Small City, 1953

As isolated as we may we feel at this time, it is important to remember that we aren't trapped. This quarantine for our own safety and for the safety of those around us.