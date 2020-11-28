While every country has its own set of rules and laws, there are some laws that are so unusual and bizarre that it'll be hard for you to believe it actually exists.

Here's a list of some of the most extraordinary things that have been banned around the world.

1. Baby walkers have been banned in Canada in order to keep children safe.

The ban came into effect in 2004. One of the main concerns was head injuries, as babies tumbled down stairs while in the walker. If you’re caught with a baby walker in your possession or are selling one, you can be fined up to $100,000.

2. Citizens of Pakistan, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia are not allowed to celebrate Valentine's Day.

This holiday was banned in 2017. Why so? Because it's not a Muslim tradition and it focuses on love that isn’t directed towards God.

3. Obesity between the ages of 40 and 74 is a chargeable offense in Japan.

There is a legit law in Japan that mandates the company you work for to measure your waistline. If your waistline is not within government-mandated limits, you’re given “dietary guidance” and your company could also be fined.

4. Men in Iran are not allowed to sport a mullet, ponytail or any long hairstyle.

Sporting a western hairdo in Iran is a big no no for men. This decision was made by the government of Iran in an attempt to preserve the culture of the country and to combat cultural imperialism.

5. Lacey underwear is banned from being sold in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

This ban was put in place in 2013. It was done because there were health concerns over lace not being a breathable fabric for the skin.

6. Importing chewing gum into Singapore is banned and is illegal.

The ban has been in place since 1992. Only certain gums are allowed in the country for medical reasons. You can get fined up to $100,000 (SGD) and can land up in jail if caught.

7. In Victoria, Australia, you are not allowed to make loud noises during certain times.

Noise is specifically banned at night. Though, on Good Friday, loud noises are banned all day long.

8. In Rome, you aren't allowed to keep a goldfish in a glass bowl.

Doing so is considered cruel as the bowl restricts oxygen flow and can cause them to go blind. A part of the law also prohibits people from giving away goldfish, or any other animal, as a prize.

9. Running out of gas on the Autobahn (highway) in Germany is banned.

You’re not allowed to stop your vehicle on the Autobahn and you are also not allowed to walk on the Autobahn. If you do, you can be fined $100 for putting other drivers in danger.

10. High heels have been banned at all historical sites in Greece.

Ever since 2009, visitors have been banned from wearing heels at all historical sites as the point on high-heeled shoes puts too much pressure on the ground and it can chisel away at the architectural sites.

11. Pennies have been banned in Canada.

You’re not allowed to use more than 25 pennies per transaction. This was implemented in 2013 in an effort to phase out the coin.

12. Lip-syncing is banned in Turkmenistan.

In 2005, the president of Turkmenistan banned lip-syncing to preserve “true culture.” He also banned opera and ballet, terming it as unnecessary.

13. It's illegal to create and share memes in Australia.

Reportedly, due to the country's strict copyright rules, no one is allowed to create and share memes in Australia. Section 132A part 2 of the Copyright Act reads, “distributing an infringing article that prejudicially affects the copyright owner” is against the law. Though, a group called the Australian Digital Alliance is now trying to update the outdated copyright laws. They want the government to allow internet users to share, copy and repurpose content as long as revenue isn’t being taken from the original owners.

14. It is forbidden to wear blue jeans in North Korea.

It's true. The blue colour is associated with the United States which is why, citizens of North Korea aren't allowed to wear blue jeans. You can still wear black jeans though.

15. Candy eggs have been banned in the United States.



Kinder Surprise Candy Eggs are chocolate treats that come with a little toy inside. And, since the toy might end up choking someone, these candy eggs have been banned all across the US.

