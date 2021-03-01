The need and desperation of having Chyawanprash is more than ever amid the pandemic. This is because we are ready to try anything that claims to boost our immunity.

Several brands have also cashed in on this sentiment. Recently a Twitter user shared pictures of Chyawanprash cookie rolls manufactured by Unibic.

While these cookies have apparently been in existence for a long time, people started noticing it after the tweet went viral.

There are people who have already tried it and others who can't believe that such a thing exists.

My mom would be so happy now that she doesn't have to run behind me asking me to eat Chyawanprash every morning. Vaise I am not going to eat the cookies, too.