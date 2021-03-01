The need and desperation of having Chyawanprash is more than ever amid the pandemic. This is because we are ready to try anything that claims to boost our immunity.

Several brands have also cashed in on this sentiment. Recently a Twitter user shared pictures of Chyawanprash cookie rolls manufactured by Unibic.

everyday we stray further away from god



(pic by a friend) pic.twitter.com/kybpdXNUwN — Soumya (@bytesofnews) February 28, 2021

While these cookies have apparently been in existence for a long time, people started noticing it after the tweet went viral.

There are people who have already tried it and others who can't believe that such a thing exists.

god died a long time ago pic.twitter.com/G0WgyOEfFZ — Ashlesh Biradar (@ashleshbiradar) February 28, 2021

Meanwhile Baba R is calling Board Meeting to decode why this didn’t come from Patanjali first 😂 — PoojaS (@PoojaSolanki) February 28, 2021

I don’t know how this shit ended up in my house but the first bite I took I just threw the whole thing out so friggin 🤮 — Chrisel Monteiro (@ChriselLeolla) February 28, 2021

That right there looks disgusting. I can taste and smell the photo. Eww pic.twitter.com/y4AsqKmGgv — Sumeet Shelar (@Sumeet_S_Shelar) February 28, 2021

I threw up inside my mouth 🤢 — ProG (@Mrs_DoSoLittle) February 28, 2021

Creativity in food products should be allowed only till a point. Beyond that, it should be a punishable offence. https://t.co/j3DYO2Ki6b — Samrat (@SamratNM) February 28, 2021

What fresh hell is this! https://t.co/SAu2pxbLCq — Yadu Rajiv (@yadurajiv) February 28, 2021

My mom would be so happy now that she doesn't have to run behind me asking me to eat Chyawanprash every morning. Vaise I am not going to eat the cookies, too.