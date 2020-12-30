Given the current scenario, staying at home for New Year's is probably the best idea. So, why not do something special?

Need ideas? How about sitting under a warm, cozy blanket and sipping on some cocktail?

Sounds like a plan?! Here are some easy-to-make cocktail recipes you can try making at home under 10 minutes.

1. Cape Codder

Want a hassle-free drink? This simple cocktail can be prepared by mixing vodka and cranberry juice together. Click here to see the recipe.

2. Lemon Drop Martini

Add lemon juice and vodka to prepare this elegant, low-cost drink that will refresh your senses. Click here to see the recipe.

3. Rum and Coke

Well, nothing beats the simple yet, effective combination of rum and coke, especially during cold winter nights. Click here to see the recipe.

4. Kir

Mix Crème de Cassis (dark red liqour made from blackcurrants) and white wine of your choice in a glass to enjoy this yummy cocktail. Click here to see the recipe.

5. Tequila Sunrise

To make this tasty cocktail, mix orange juice with tequila and you're ready to go. You can also add whiskey, if tequila is not your first choice. Click here to see the recipe.

6. Cafe Caribbean

If you are crazy about coffee, this cocktail is for you. All you have to do is add rum and whipped cream (optional) to your cup of hot coffee and let the drink work its magic on you. Click here to see the recipe.

7. Strawberry Vodka Lemonade

Sliced strawberries, vodka of your choice and lemonade are the only ingredients you need to prepare this pleasant tasting cocktail. Click here to see the recipe.

8. Royal Tea

If you love tea you got to try out this cocktail. Mix a nice gin with Earl Grey and add lemon and sugar to it, that's all. Click here to see the recipe.

9. Hot Toddy

Craving something warm? Hot Toddy is the answer. All you need is a hot cup of tea combined with honey, lemon juice and your choice of liquor (brandy, rum or whiskey). Click here to see the recipe.

10. Shandy

Add lemon juice or fresh lemonade to your favourite beer and you're done. Click here to see the recipe.

11. Classic White Russian

All you need for this drink is vodka, Kahlúa and heavy cream and you are good to go. Click here to see the recipe.

12. Whiskey Sour Punch

Make this sweet and sour whiskey punch by mixing bourbon, soda and lemon juice together. Click here to see the recipe.

13. Highball

Grab a can of ginger ale and a bottle of whiskey and mix it up together to get 'high'. You can also add club soda to the mix to make things interesting. Click here to see recipe.

14. Pink Champagne Sangria

Champagne, grapefruit, and pomegranate sparkler is all you need to make this tasty drink. Click here to see the recipe.

15. New York Sour Cocktail

Just add bourbon, red wine, lemon juice and simple syrup to whip up this bold cocktail. Click here to see the recipe.

16. Mulled Wine

To make this cozy, delicious cocktail, you'll need a bottle of red wine or white wine, some orange slices, spices, honey, and brandy of your choice. Click here to see the recipe.

17. Mimosa

If you have a bottle of wine lying around, make good use of it by making yourself a Mimosa. Just add Orange liqueur and juice to the wine, that's all. Click here to see the recipe.

18. Michelada

How about adding a twist to your beer? All you have to do is, add some tomato juice, black pepper, lime juice and a hint of soy sauce to your beer and mix it up. Click here to see the recipe.

Cheers! And, Happy New Year!