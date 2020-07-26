Unable to stop those recurrent hiccups? Or, not sure how to deal with a panic attack?

Our bodies sure are quite complicated but there are always some tricks and tips that can help us get through. Like these, shared on Reddit, that will save the day for you.

1. When you do pull-ups, try to imagine yourself pulling your elbows down, not pulling your body up.

It's apparently a mental trick that can make it feel easier, because pull-ups force you to use the muscles in your back more.

2. Water should be the first thing you put into your body each day to keep yourselves hydrated.

3. If you have a stuffed up nostril, lay on your side which is opposite to the blocked nostril and try tilting your head in different ways. Once you find the right head orientation, the pressure will relieve itself.

4. Your mouth usually fills with saliva a bit before before you throw up because the contents of your stomach are harmful to the throat.

5. If you need to get up in the middle of the night keep one eye closed so that when you flip on the lights it stays attuned to night vision. That way you can still see in the dark with the other eye when you're done.

6. Tiptoeing every time you aren't wearing shoes improves balance and helps you work out those calves.

7. You should lie on your left side to help prevent bedtime heartburn after you eat a big meal.

8. If you are experiencing a panic attack, you can hold a cold water bottle to your face between your nose and cheekbone and hold your breath for 30 seconds to relax your body.

9. If you feel a sneeze coming but it fails to emerge, look at a bright light and it'll come.

10. If you're writing a test and are having trouble thinking/remembering an answer, adjust your position - somehow this helps you think differently.

11. If you want to hide your double chin in a picture, put your tongue on the roof of your mouth.

12. The best tip to cure your hiccups: Deeply inhale, hold it, swallow twice, then exhale through your nose.

We picked these hacks from Reddit, therefore, you should consult an expert if they don't work for you.