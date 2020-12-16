While most of us believe that karma is a bitch and it will do its job, sooner or later, there are people who do not wait. They spend all their time thinking out-of-the-box, only to take revenge in the best way possible.

Like these:

1. Jai Singh, the Maharaja of Alwar, bought 7 majestic Rolls Royce cars and used them as garbage collection vehicles after being ignored by the salesman at the brand's showroom in London.

As the story goes, Maharaja Jai Singh once entered a Rolls Royce showroom in London wearing a casual dress to enquire about the cars. Mocked and disrespected by the salesman who denied him a test drive, he visited the showroom again with royal bliss and purchased 7 cars and got them shipped to India.

On his return to India, he ordered the cars to be used for collecting garbage in the city. Reports suggest that after Maharaja's unexpected move, Rolls-Royce apologised to him in writing.

2. A small welding shop owner in Colorado built a makeshift bulldozer tank and plowed through the town after a dispute with the town's zoning commission.

Marvin Heemeyer had sold his land to a company that wanted to build a concrete plant on the land. When the construction started, he faced obstruction from getting into his shop. After petitioning the zoning commission several times, he decided to take matters in his hands.

He built a massive bulldozer and went on a rampage in the town, causing $7 million worth of damage, before he killed himself in the cockpit.

Later, investigations found that Heemeyer had no way of getting out of the sealed cockpit on his own which suggests that he wasn’t planning on making it out of his rampage alive. Nobody was hurt during his bulldozing spree except for Heemeyer himself.

3. A musician from Canada affected an airline's reputation badly with a viral YouTube video after they damaged his guitar during baggage transfer.

Dave Carroll's guitar was damaged while he was flying with the United Airlines. An onlooker had reportedly seen airline staff throwing guitars during the layover flight when the baggage was being transferred between airplanes. Dave complained and also filed for compensation but his request was rejected. Frustrated, he made a music video called United Breaks Guitars and uploaded it on YouTube.

The video went viral and heavily damaged the airline's reputation. So much so, that it is believed its stock price dropped 10% within 4 weeks of releasing the video, resulting in $180 million dollars in losses for the shareholders.

4. A club owner bought the house next to his ex-wife's and erected a giant statue of a hand with its middle finger raised in the direction of her house.

Alan Markovitz decided to buy the house next to his ex-wife's, where she had moved in with her partner. He even installed a 12-foot high sculpture of a hand showing the middle finger towards the neighbour's house.

Markovitz is a well-known man around Detroit, responsible for opening strip clubs on Detroit's infamous Eight Mile in the 1980s. Talking to Deadline Detroit about building the statue, he said he was angry at the man who lived next door because that man had an affair with his ex-wife.

5. A Vermont man spent $4,000 on a statue showing the middle finger to the entire town after fighting a 10-year long battle with the city administration to get a permit to build a garage.

Ted Pelkey was hoping to build the garage so he could move his truck repair and recycling businesses from nearby Swanton to his own property. Denied permit by the town authorities, he spent 11 years and more than $75,000 in legal fees fighting the Westford Development Review Board.

He built a statue pointing a middle finger directed at town leaders including Westford Selectboard and Development Review Board. The statue made of a 700 pound block of pine standing on top of a 16-foot high pole is surrounded with floodlights so it’s visible at all times of the day and night, serving as a constant reminder of how the officials crossed him.

Talking about his intentions, he said:

It was critical for me to make sure that my neighbors and the people who live in this town understood that I didn’t put that up there for them. It is aimed directly at the people who sit in our town office.

Crazy, right? If you know of any such revenge stories, share them with us in the comments.