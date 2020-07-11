No matter how much they scold us, parents' support is crucial for every child's development. Their support, understanding and advice help us grow in our lives.

In success and failure, we towards them for hope. The hope of believing in us. The hope of supporting us.

Recently, someone on Twitter asked people to share that one instance when their parents played an important part in their development.

And this one person, Sudharshan Karthik, talked about the time when he was rejected by a company during a campus recruitment drive.

TCS took 1000 people and I got rejected. Going to back to the hostel room that day was a long back. I woke up next morning to see this email from my father.



P.S. My friends were great as well. They were more concerned about me more than the fact they got jobs. https://t.co/37MEyRXCod pic.twitter.com/4Ly1Qfg2F6 — Sudharshan Karthik (@conradsuse) July 10, 2020

Rejected and dejected, he went to his hostel room. The next morning, he saw his dad's email and that was a turning point in his life.

Not beating around the bush, his father straightaway told him that there's no normalisation when it comes to recruitment.

Lauding Sudharshan for his excellent academic record, his dad further extended his support in every situation.

While he encouraged him to try for other recruitment drives, he also said that it's okay to take a break or study further, if he wants.

And most importantly, he asked Sudharshan to not compare himself with anyone else. Because everyone is unique.

In an email, Sudharshan's father gave him the mantra of a happy life.

This instance resonated with several others on Twitter. While some shared anecdotes with their parents, others called Sudharshan lucky to have such an understanding and supportive father.

When u have a dad like this , and friends who support you, you have already won my friend..... its the count of good people in your life who will be by ur side at all times is my definition of success...don’t define or get influenced by world’s standard of success xoxo all d best — Renuka (@caged31760445) July 10, 2020

Great !

When i failed..my father told me these stuff which motivated me

"You will get a job in future but you will fail again and again and they might give you bigger shocks then these so if get up and always look for the greater picture and learn to ignore failures" — TheOne (@TheGvs0) July 10, 2020

This is possibly the best thing I have ever read and have always craved my whole life as my father passed away when i was 5. Tears come out when reading this. — Sahil (@SeadKocaKola) July 10, 2020

Hey.. This is awesome and your dad is sweetheart!

Best wishes to you and regards to your Dad! — Mahua (@mahuadey20) July 10, 2020

Do tell you father how awesome he his! This letter is an inspiration for me to be a much better Dad. — ashish chatterjee (@mataal) July 10, 2020

Reminds me of my dad's words who stood by me whenever I got rejected in studies or in life. He never let me felt dejected and always helped me to see a new sunshine! — Abhinav (@chy_abhinav) July 10, 2020

Lovely! Reminded me of how parents took me out to roam around a new city the day after I got 0 offers in the first round of placements at my B-school. Parents, I tell you. ❤️

So grateful for having them. — Sway (@v_swetha) July 10, 2020

This is precious @conradsuse ! Give your father a hug from me - knowing your Dad has your back come anything is a great feeling. — Manas Ranjan Kar (@manasrnkar) July 10, 2020

This is reminding me of all those times when I failed and my dad just said, "Koi baat nahi, aur koshish karenge."

Parents, I tell you are a blessing.