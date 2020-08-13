When Bailey Sellers turned 17, among the various gifts she received, was a bouquet of flowers. However, that bouquet of flowers was the most unexpected of all gifts - because it was a gift from her late father, who passed away in 2013 due to cancer.

Mike Sellers was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer when Bailey was in high school. Bailey, only 16 at the time, opted for homeschooling at the time so she could spend more time with her father, and care for him when he got sick.

Though her father died due to cancer, he did not stop being there for his daughter. Starting from her 17th birthday, he pre-paid for her to receive flowers every year, till her 21st birthday. On her 21st birthday, Bailey received the last bouquet and a handwritten-letter in which Mike wrote that he'd always be there for her.

Moved by his thoughtful gesture and the message, Bailey shared the photo online and was swarmed by loving messages.

My dad passed away when I was 16 from cancer and before he died he pre payed flowers so i could receive them every year on my birthday. Well this is my 21st birthday flowers and the last. Miss you so much daddy. 💜 pic.twitter.com/vSafKyB2uO — Bailey Sellers (@SellersBailey) November 24, 2017

ugh bailey i literally cried. i’m so sorry for your loss as i know how losing a father feels. this is so so special. i hope you had a happy birthday and know your daddy is looking over you girl 💓💓💓 — Hunter Kington (@HunterKington08) November 25, 2017

What a lovely thing to do! You are blessed! — SRH (@hauthands) November 26, 2017

aww that's so nice. Your dad was really so loving. — Jonah. (@jonah1111111) November 26, 2017

Happy Birthday! What an amazing present! Hope you are doing well! — Philip Thompson (@PhilThompson24) November 25, 2017

Happy birthday from Belgium bailey...i'm sorry for your loss! Your father is always by your side and in your heart...remind the good times! We are thinking of you and your family! Make something beautiful of your life girl! Greetz 💋 — Kim De Leeuw (@k1mm3k3) November 26, 2017

Great man your father. Great man! — Ariel Yadin (@Arielyadin) November 26, 2017

That's special and kind! — johngathogo (@Jngathogo) November 26, 2017

It is true what they say, sometimes, we can indeed find our heroes in our fathers.