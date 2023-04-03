Movies are art, and art is a source of inspiration for many of us. Some film characters offer us the kind of inspiration and motivation that is often subtle and underrated. And @kritipraa‘s tweet about Meera Pandit (Deepika Padukone) from Love Aaj Kal (2009) is a great example of this. In her post, Prakriti has pointed out Meera’s job of being a fresco artist and how it impacted her as a teenager.

The randomest profession I've seen in a Hindi film was in 2009 in Love Aaj Kal. Deepika Padukone played the character of Mira who was a Fresco artist. I remember how the teenage me found her job so cool. It's been more than a decade, I still haven't met a Fresco artist though 🙁 pic.twitter.com/MPjVfbYAum — Prakriti (@kritipraa) March 30, 2023 Here’s what others had to say about this super interesting observation made by Prakriti. While many debated over whether Meera was a fresco artist or an architectural conservator, others said that Bollywood shows people having the most random careers and jobs.

The movie has an important lesson of not taking work too seriously. The song where saif's excitement becomes boredom and then frustration is just amazingly accurate! — PK (@Peek_Aye) March 31, 2023

Found a fresco artist in Vienna museum.. I was so amazed by her work I kept looking for nearly 30 mins 😀 the first thing that came to my mind was.. hey it’s the same thing that Deepika was doing in Love Aaj Kal 😀 — Aditi Kulkarni (@aditi_kulkarni) March 31, 2023

She wasn't. — Prakriti (@kritipraa) March 30, 2023

I wanted to be one after seeing her in this film – the climax is the best from Imtiaz Ali, the staging – she is hanging on top seated on the wooded plank he is below,, a great performance by Deepika as she sees him and cries to herself knowing finally he’s in love with her — SujathaNarayanan (@N_sujatha08) March 31, 2023

But thanks to this movie, everytime I hear the word fresco, I immediately know what it means. And everytime I see scaffoldings at Jama Masjid, Taj Mahal or any other historical monument, I start wondering if there's any Fresco artist working there. — Working Class Hero (@BiharRatna) March 31, 2023

I saw one Fresco Artists in Costa Rica, museum. I was so amused to see her patience working on one pillar and polishing the printed walls. The one she had already worked on were so beautiful and detailed. Looking at the minute details I realised what a lovely skilled work it is. — Rachana Shakyawar (@RachanaCreation) March 31, 2023

Visit Spiti, there you can find them, although not this stereotypical but they usually are present at restoration sites — Jason Mascarenhas (@jasmascar355) March 31, 2023

@rudrakshrudrb has said what so many of us were thinking.

Getting this kind of job in Delhi >> — thetexasranger_ (@rudrakshrudrb) April 1, 2023

She is also a cab driver in bachna eh haseeno. — Daemyra (@asdfgh_34526) March 31, 2023

Have a friend who works as one abroad. But lost her job when the country's budget on restoration got slashed. — Good Tea and Great Books (@GoodTeaandGrea1) March 31, 2023

Sir Imtiaz Ali ruining young Indians' aspirations by showing them career options beyond their grasp 😅🤭 — Sid Zãdé (@RantingSid) March 31, 2023

I personally think it’s great that movies show people having such random jobs, it’s like a quiet revolution against Indian parents forcing their kids to choose certain careers for the sake of societal respect.