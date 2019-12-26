In a bid to fight plastic pollution, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has introduced a unique initiative of providing food for garbage.

This new 'Garbage Cafe' is all set to open in Delhi's Najafgarh area where locals can exchange plastic waste for a meal. That's great news!

You can exchange 1 kg of plastic waste for lunch or dinner and 250 grams of garbage for breakfast.

The scheme was launched as part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. And, all you have to do is carry plastic waste with you in order to avail breakfast, lunch and dinner. It's that simple.

In an attempt to make Delhi plastic-free, the authorities of the SDMC have also made provisions to provide rag pickers, who come in with plastic waste, with one time lunch and dinner.

Recently, Bhubaneshwar Municipal Corporation (BMC) also rolled out an initiative to serve meals in exchange for half kilogram of plastic waste.