As a kid I was always fascinated by an old radio set owned by my grandfather. Although, he never let us kids touch it, our eyes were always on it.

After my grandpa passed away, I have kept the radio set as one of his most treasured memories.

Recently, when I got to know that keeping a radio in the 1960s required a licence, I understood what it meant to him.

Yes, a Reddit user shared a few pictures of a domestic radio licence, issued in India in the 1960s.

While I never found my grandpa's licence, I browsed through Twitter to read interesting stories shared by people.

While some users shared the pictures of licences they found in their homes, others also mentioned details like the renewal fee.

History is fascinating, isn't it?