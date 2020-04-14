While we are all doing our bit by practising social distancing and staying indoors, it is equally important to keep our spirits up despite being cooped up in our homes and what better way to do that than to create something beautiful.





Here are a few DIY craft ideas that you can create from objects that might already be lying around your house.

1. Ornaments made from scrap wool

Learn how to make it here.

2. Decorative bowl from old magazines

Learn how to make it here.

3. Braided rug from old T-shirt

Learn how to make it here.

4. Flowers from jute or coir rope

Learn how to make it here.

5. Tealight lanterns from old jars

Learn how it make it here.

6. Photo frames from cardboard

Learn how to make it here.

7. Bracelets from plastic bottles

Learn how to make it here.

8. Flowers from nail polish and some wire

Learn how to make it here.

9. Decorative dolls from old newspapers

Learn how to make it here.

10. Decorative mugs from old ceramic mugs

Learn how to make it here.

Creating something out of nothing is a great way to reclaim some sense of control in these uncertain times.





BRB, gotta go raid my mother's knitting kit.