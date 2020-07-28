At an age when most people are ready to retire. There is a 94-year-old grandmother from Chandigarh who is making her dreams come true, one besan ki barfi at a time.

Harbhajan Kaur has her very own start-up that specialises in desi sweets, chutneys, sherbets and pickles. The secret ingredient? The love she puts into preparing every piece of barfi.

Besan wali bebe's adventures began when her daughter, Raveena Suri asked her if she had any regrets in her life. To which Harbhajan replied that she never earned any money of her own and that bothered her. This proved to be a turning point, as her daughter encouraged her to start something of her own, doing what she loved the most - cooking.

And lo and behold, within four years, this shy homemaker who loved working backstage became the talk of the town with her famous start-up. From her first earning of Rs. 2,000 at an organic market to becoming the face of bachpan ki yaadein, Harbhajan's venture has come a long way. She even made 200 kg of barfi for her granddaughter's wedding to go with the invites.

Over the years, had made over 500 kg of barfi, where one kilogram is priced at Rs. 850 and all the work is managed by members of the family. Her grit and determination is inspiring. No wonder she was tooted to be the ‘Entrepreneur of the year’ by Anand Mahindra.

When you hear the word ‘start-up’ it brings to mind images of millennials in Silicon Valley or Bengaluru trying to build billion dollar ‘unicorns.’ From now on let’s also include a 94 yr old woman who doesn’t think it’s too late to do a start-up. She’s my entrepreneur of the year https://t.co/N75BxK18z4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 7, 2020

Started from a barfi and now we're here! Harbhajan is an inspiration to everyone who thinks time is just slipping away, if she wasn't too old to do it, neither are you.