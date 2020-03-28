Life is hard enough to navigate without added pressures. Having said that, it's always welcome to get a few hacks here and there to simplify life. So here you go, for your simplification pleasure.

Here is a list of 14 easy tricks that will come in handy:

1. If you have a cough and cold, then finely chop an onion in half and soak it in honey for a few hours. Take a spoonful of it daily. It helps to prevent cough. However, if it lasts for too long, please get medical advice. Can't be too careful these days.

2. It feels relaxing to take raw rice and lentils in your hand.

3. To remove the smell of garlic from your hands, use salt.

4. Adding a pinch of salt to the coffee reduces its bitterness.

5. If you take a shot of Vodka and feel acidic, then take a piece of fresh bread and smell it. You will feel better.

6. Shout as loud as you can on a long drive. This will give you an unexpected pleasure.

7. If you are about to sneeze, say ‘Watermelon!’. You won’t sneeze.

8. Before taking any medicine drink a sip of water. That will help you swallow the medicine easily.

9. If you have sinusitis, stick your tongue to the roof of the mouth and then massage your forehead with your palm. Do this for 30 seconds, you will feel better.

10. If you deal with motion sickness after a flight, take off your shoes and socks as soon as you reach home. Then, make a fist with your toes. This will give you relief.

11. Your feet will remain soft if you wash them with conditioner.

12. Adding a few drops of soy sauce in vanilla ice cream will make it taste like caramel.

13. Eating waffles with cream cheese makes it taste like cheesecake.

14. Whenever you are eating something, close your nose and chew the food for 3 to 5 seconds. By doing this, you will be able to enjoy the food more.