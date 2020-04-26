I don't know what cardio means but it sounds cool.





Let's face it. You're never going to actually be the I-work-out-daily types. Probably not even the I-work-out-sometimes type. Doesn't mean you can't learn the lingo and be part of the fitness subculture.





Here's a list of common fitness terms with explanations, so you can fake it:

1. Cardio

Cardio, short for cardiovascular exercise, is any exercise that increases your heart rate. Basically, the kind of rigorous exercises that feel like death, but are the only way you're going to burn all that fat from the pizza you just ate.

2. Core Training

Basically, 6-pack-abs waala drill.







3. AMRAP

AMRAP stands for "as many repetitions as possible". It's basically doing a set of exercises as many times as possible within a specific period of time. In other words, set a timer and go for it (you won't, I bet) .







4. DOMS

Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness or DOMS is that discomfort or soreness in your muscles you feel the next day after a hard workout. This is due to chemicals released during the repair process of damaged muscle fibres. No pain, no gain bro!

5. HIIT

HIIT stands for "high-intensity interval training". Basically painstaking exercises that are performed at maximum intensity. This involves short periods of intense exercise alternated with quick resting periods. Sweat it, till you make it.

6. Plyometrics

Do you dream somebody screaming at you ''jump baby, jump"? Well, you might be dreaming about doing plyometrics, also known as jump training or plyos. You can think of it as a specialized repeated jumping, focused on rapid extension and contraction of muscles to increase power.

7. Cross-Training

Generally, one particular exercise works for certain muscle groups, but not for others. Cross-training tries to eliminate this imbalance by comibining different types of exercises.

8. Tabata

Tabata is considered a branch of high-intensity interval training (HIIT). In this regime, one has to choose a specific movement (like front squats, or thrusters, or burpees), start doing it at maximum intensity for 20 seconds, then take a 10 second rest, and then start again. It's needed to be done continuously for 4 minutes. And you thought, it will be easy-peasy!

9. Circuit

You can think of it as completing one round of prescribed exercises. Basically one has to do a number of exercises one after another according to the program.

10. Muscle Confusion

The body gets 'bored' doing the same exercise again and again. It's a training concept which emphasizes on variety in workouts. If you perform the same workouts for a long period of time, the progress in strength and muscle growth will come to a halt. To prevent your body from becoming habituated, trying different workouts is necessary.

11. EMOM

Every Minute on the Minute (EMOM) is that sort of regime which gives you only one minute to complete whatever number of reps you are assigned. No scope of chit chat, huh!

12. TRX

Total Resistance exercises (TRX) can also be termed as 'fancy' suspension workout. Basically you get a flexible suspension band and do all types of stretching and workout with its help. The simplest way to burn that belly fat, isn't it?

13. Pilates

Spending all day on the couch (in bad posture) and then cursing your back due to the agonizing pain isn't fair. Pilates will stretch you like a rubber band and fix that back of yours.

14. Toning

You must have heard people say, ''I wish I had a toned body ya". Well, that just means noticeable muscle definition and shape. When you muscles get a regular workout, they will be left in a state of semi-contraction, creating a defined appearance as a result of that exercise. That's toning.

15. Active Recovery

You have sweat it out in the gym one day and are sore all over. Now, instead of being a couch potato on your rest day, get up and do some low intensity movement like walking or light yoga aasans.

16. Reps

Just short form for repetitions. Do those reps and don't be lazy.

17. RPE

Rate of perceived exertion (RPE) is a scale which tells the trainer what feels easy or challenging for you. This allows him/her to set a custom-tailored intensity for your workout.

18. Sets

That basically means how many times you will repeat a given number of reps. For example, if your trainer asks you do 8 reps of bench-press, repeating it 3 times. Tha's just 3 sets of bench-press.

See. Now you're a fitness enthusiast!