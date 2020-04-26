1. Cardio
Cardio, short for cardiovascular exercise, is any exercise that increases your heart rate. Basically, the kind of rigorous exercises that feel like death, but are the only way you're going to burn all that fat from the pizza you just ate.
2. Core Training
3. AMRAP
4. DOMS
5. HIIT
HIIT stands for "high-intensity interval training". Basically painstaking exercises that are performed at maximum intensity. This involves short periods of intense exercise alternated with quick resting periods. Sweat it, till you make it.
6. Plyometrics
Do you dream somebody screaming at you ''jump baby, jump"? Well, you might be dreaming about doing plyometrics, also known as jump training or plyos. You can think of it as a specialized repeated jumping, focused on rapid extension and contraction of muscles to increase power.
7. Cross-Training
Generally, one particular exercise works for certain muscle groups, but not for others. Cross-training tries to eliminate this imbalance by comibining different types of exercises.
8. Tabata
Tabata is considered a branch of high-intensity interval training (HIIT). In this regime, one has to choose a specific movement (like front squats, or thrusters, or burpees), start doing it at maximum intensity for 20 seconds, then take a 10 second rest, and then start again. It's needed to be done continuously for 4 minutes. And you thought, it will be easy-peasy!
9. Circuit
You can think of it as completing one round of prescribed exercises. Basically one has to do a number of exercises one after another according to the program.
10. Muscle Confusion
The body gets 'bored' doing the same exercise again and again. It's a training concept which emphasizes on variety in workouts. If you perform the same workouts for a long period of time, the progress in strength and muscle growth will come to a halt. To prevent your body from becoming habituated, trying different workouts is necessary.
11. EMOM
Every Minute on the Minute (EMOM) is that sort of regime which gives you only one minute to complete whatever number of reps you are assigned. No scope of chit chat, huh!
12. TRX
Total Resistance exercises (TRX) can also be termed as 'fancy' suspension workout. Basically you get a flexible suspension band and do all types of stretching and workout with its help. The simplest way to burn that belly fat, isn't it?
13. Pilates
Spending all day on the couch (in bad posture) and then cursing your back due to the agonizing pain isn't fair. Pilates will stretch you like a rubber band and fix that back of yours.
14. Toning
You must have heard people say, ''I wish I had a toned body ya". Well, that just means noticeable muscle definition and shape. When you muscles get a regular workout, they will be left in a state of semi-contraction, creating a defined appearance as a result of that exercise. That's toning.
15. Active Recovery
16. Reps
Just short form for repetitions. Do those reps and don't be lazy.
17. RPE
Rate of perceived exertion (RPE) is a scale which tells the trainer what feels easy or challenging for you. This allows him/her to set a custom-tailored intensity for your workout.
18. Sets
That basically means how many times you will repeat a given number of reps. For example, if your trainer asks you do 8 reps of bench-press, repeating it 3 times. Tha's just 3 sets of bench-press.