What happens when one of the most spirited dance forms from across the globe meets one of the most energetic songs of all time?

Well, a groovy Bhangra performance by a dance crew on Daddy Yankee's Gasolina is here to answer that question.

Yup, you heard that right folks, Folking Desi-- a Bhangra crew choreographed a traditional Bhangra set on the beats of Gasolina, giving us one of the best dance fusions we've seen in our lives.

The perfection of their fast-paced footwork grooving to the rhythm of the zeal-filled number without missing a beat has left me gasping for air!

Just thinking about the finesse of these energetic steps is worsening my backache.

Netizens are all praises for this stellar fusion performance:

I have officially seen everything.