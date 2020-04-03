The lockdown and the resulting isolation have completely changed things for us. Our lives have become slower, and a lot of old trends have emerged again.

This includes: Watching re-runs of old TV shows, going back to old hobbies and playing games that we had stopped playing as we grew up.

One of them being Ludo. Remember playing the game with your family on holidays and accusing everyone of cheating just because you were losing?

Well, thanks to the internet, all of that can now be done virtually - with Ludo becoming one of the most downloaded apps during the lockdown.

Ludo king to every other game. pic.twitter.com/E2KLpOxBbT — __ZiShAn__ (@zishhu_2601) April 1, 2020

And the apps doing best in the business are: Ludo King and Ludo Star.

Ludo king maker right now pic.twitter.com/HWmq66Mfdn — sargasmic_YASH (@YashSatija4) March 27, 2020

People are inviting others to play with them, sharing their scores and making memes.

Lets be ludo buddies and play ludo.😌

Some Peoples is already in.

Who wants to add in group?

Join us people.🙌#ludoking — अमित कुमार (@amazingmka) March 28, 2020

Some are even using it to flirt, which doesn't even come as a surprise at this point.

Guys are now sliding into my dms asking if I wanna play Ludoking. Is there a limit- pic.twitter.com/OSJx58T47t — Saumya Lekhrajani (@Saumya642) April 3, 2020

Ludo never really went anywhere but it has become mainstream again, with the gen Z (?) realising how fun it is.

Ludo king to burger king pic.twitter.com/Cb16iMUuY9 — Muskan✨ (@Muskan_ch22) April 1, 2020

Log Quarantine mein Relationships bana rhy aur main Ludo star khel raha. — WaQar Ameer Sathio (@Bolo_WaQar) March 29, 2020

The game has overtaken even PUBG, in terms of popularity and that says something,

LUDO KING to PUBG during this lockdown pic.twitter.com/AIGFcHUzHs — Kolkata_Chhori (@Kolkata_Chhori) April 2, 2020

Pubg to me when I start to play Ludo king because of low network: pic.twitter.com/eHWkJ4taqK — Polio memer (@MemerPolio) March 30, 2020

And even though half the fun of it, is in slamming the board when you start losing, the apps will do for now.

Someone play ludo king with me im becoming obsessed — pali hanin 🇵🇸 (@notprivatehanin) March 28, 2020

The online Ludo is a bit more complicated than our old school one, but the rules more or less remain the same.

All in all, Ludo is an OG and OGs return stronger.