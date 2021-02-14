Valentine's day may be all about love, but there are a few people who broke your heart and deserve to remember what they lost. And so we made a list of gifts that your ex will definitely love.
1. Toilet paper to wipe all the shit that comes out of their mouth
Price: ₹289
2. This mug that tells them exactly how you feel.
Price: ₹265
3. Fake poop because sending real shit would mean you actually give one.
Price: ₹250
4. A book on how to better person after you reach rock bottom, you know they need it.
Price: ₹387
5. A Thank You, Next Ariana Grande poster because the song is pretty self-explanatory
Price: ₹539
6. Uski kaafi jalti hai, so Burnol makes for a great gift. Very thoughtful.
Price: ₹80
7. Yes, you were a catch so it is only obvious that your ex needs this.
Price: ₹1,859
8. For the biggest baby you know, we have the perfect gift.
Price: ₹295
9. A glitter bomb that will get to every corner of their room and they'll spend the rest of the year cleaning up. Now that's a slow revenge.
Price: ₹299
10. A box of insults because you are anything but subtle.
Price: ₹249
Time to get revenge shoppin!