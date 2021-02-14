Valentine's day may be all about love, but there are a few people who broke your heart and deserve to remember what they lost. And so we made a list of gifts that your ex will definitely love. 

1. Toilet paper to wipe all the shit that comes out of their mouth

2. This mug that tells them exactly how you feel. 

3. Fake poop because sending real shit would mean you actually give one. 

4. A book on how to better person after you reach rock bottom, you know they need it. 

5. A Thank You, Next Ariana Grande poster because the song is pretty self-explanatory 

6. Uski kaafi jalti hai, so Burnol makes for a great gift. Very thoughtful. 

7. Yes, you were a catch so it is only obvious that your ex needs this. 

8. For the biggest baby you know, we have the perfect gift. 

9. A glitter bomb that will get to every corner of their room and they'll spend the rest of the year cleaning up. Now that's a slow revenge. 

10. A box of insults because you are anything but subtle. 

Time to get revenge shoppin!