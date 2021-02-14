Valentine's day may be all about love, but there are a few people who broke your heart and deserve to remember what they lost. And so we made a list of gifts that your ex will definitely love.

1. Toilet paper to wipe all the shit that comes out of their mouth

Price: ₹289

2. This mug that tells them exactly how you feel.

Price: ₹265

3. Fake poop because sending real shit would mean you actually give one.

Price: ₹250

4. A book on how to better person after you reach rock bottom, you know they need it.

Price: ₹387

5. A Thank You, Next Ariana Grande poster because the song is pretty self-explanatory

Price: ₹539

6. Uski kaafi jalti hai, so Burnol makes for a great gift. Very thoughtful.

Price: ₹80

7. Yes, you were a catch so it is only obvious that your ex needs this.

Price: ₹1,859

8. For the biggest baby you know, we have the perfect gift.

Price: ₹295

9. A glitter bomb that will get to every corner of their room and they'll spend the rest of the year cleaning up. Now that's a slow revenge.

Price: ₹299

10. A box of insults because you are anything but subtle.

Price: ₹249

Time to get revenge shoppin!