On August 30th, a young Captain Dixant Thapa died in Ladakh in an accident when a loaded infantry combat vehicle toppled over him during his duty.

But after his death, it's his family and his loved ones who had to go through the pain of his loss. They had to come to terms with the fact that they'll never get to see their beloved again.

One among them was Captain Thapa's long time girlfriend Tabbu. After over a week since his death, Tabbu in a very sweet post described her adorable journey with Dixant.

She talked about how they both met in their early teens via Facebook in 2012 and never looked back afterwards. Be it overcoming their teenage years to talking about their dreams, they shared everything about their lives with each other.

I still remember when I first met you in Dharamshala at a fair where he was pretending to be this cool kid and I was being awkward self. We were yummy! You always told me how much you wanted to join the defense and how you'll go to any lengths for it! I was mesmerized by him.

She went on and talked about their favourite song. How he would sing to her and how they would talk about their future plans together.

You have given so much of yourself to me that it's hard to let go now. It's hard to imagine a life where you won't be singing to me every night on video call, where you won't be recording me unnecessarily and posting my pictures all the time like I am your god damn trophy!

Tabbu's heartbreaking post is all about cherishing and sharing every phase of her life with Dixant and how she would give anything to back in time to meet him again.

Tabbu is one of the many people who has lost their loved ones in the line of duty. We salute and respect every such family member and every person who has loved and lost just like her.

You can read the entire post here :