Whether it's those races with friends or all those trips to the tuitions, the one thing a person always remembers about their childhood is their time with their very own prized possession - their bicycle.

And when it came to buying one, a 90's kid always wanted a shiny Atlas cycle. But sadly, this popular bicycle manufacturers in India shut its last manufacturing unit in Sahibabad, just outside Delhi due to lack of funds to run the factory.

Atlas Cycles shuts its last manufacturing unit in Sahibabad, just outside Delhi, citing lack of funds to run factory — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 5, 2020

After the news broke out, it disappointed a lot of people. Many got nostalgic about the cycle company and started sharing their memories with the same.

Buying #AtlasCycle gave us more happiness in old days than buying a car these days. Hope most of us will agree @sanket pic.twitter.com/xcRdIAm3LA — Anwar Khan (@anwarjavedkhan) June 5, 2020

As soon as I heard #AtlasCycle is discontinuing the production, all the #childhoodmemories flashed before the eyes, those "Galli ke chakkar" in rainy days, racing with friends and putting that chain back felt like we're so pro 🙃 #nostalgic — RakshaKarthik (@rakz_27) June 4, 2020

Dear @AtlasCycle-you made my childhood and schooling life so joyful and memorable -sad to heard that you won't come again -Few generations missing you're service -Thank you very much #AtlasCycle #AtlasCycleCompanyClosed #cycle — Bramham peddapothula (@bramhampatra) June 5, 2020

Childhood grew with #AtlasCycle, memories of learning cycling, falling down & again standing up to learn-many scratch marks on knee, elbow, chin still reminds those days! Hope its just a break & will resume back soon to the production mode.😇🤞#theslowmovement #theslowexperience pic.twitter.com/UttTVVGJjb — Sushree Sangita Behura (@SushreeB) June 5, 2020

#AtlasCycle

You have been part in our lives for so many years.I studied,got employed, settled in career with the trusted company of yours.Sad to know that last production unit of the company closed. You will be missed.#EpicFail_Make_In_India#AtlasCycleCompanyClosed @ppbajpai pic.twitter.com/fvtBUMLhcF — Meet Mankad (@Meet_Mankad_) June 6, 2020

Atlas was my 1st cycle , gifted by my parents when I was in class 10th.

Now they are closed.#AtlasCycle — Khushboo (@Khush_boozing) June 6, 2020

#Sad! When we are determined for #AatmaNirbharBharat, our top Bicycle Brand, Atlas is shut down due to financial crisis.

There was a time when owning an #AtlasCycle was like owning a Pulsar, Karizma of today.

I hope the Atlas Cycle bounces back soon & reclaim its old glory days. pic.twitter.com/4grvcHyPH3 — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) June 5, 2020

At least once.. everybody ride atlas in life..

our childhood love 🚲

#AtlasCycleCompanyClosed #AtlasCycle pic.twitter.com/uDVkFe6f3F — Zeeshan Khan (@Zeeshanh458) June 4, 2020

U vl be missed #AtlasCycle bachpan ki sawari 😍 pic.twitter.com/TAa6CTxxHs — oye lets play (@OyeletsPlay) June 5, 2020

Difficult to believe that the childhood partner of many indians #AtlasCycle shuts down forever on the world bicycle day. The logo will never fade away for the 80s and 90s kid. There is certainly something wrong somewhere....failed economic policies of a failed government. pic.twitter.com/YupdusqC02 — Phoenix (@phoenix_phi) June 4, 2020

One of the Oldest and finest Cycle manufacturer #AtlasCycle shutdown their production units.. We had lot of memories since childhood.. It's sad to hear that Shutdown took place on today itself.#WorldBicycleDay2020 https://t.co/giapbY2BPr — Amandeep Arya (@AryaAmandeep) June 3, 2020

My first ride is on #AtlasCycle. The Best and strongest cycles you made. It's sad to see you stop making cycles now. But thank you for memories, you was the Best❤️🙏 — LALIT NAYAK (@lalit__nayak) June 5, 2020

Feeling sad that on #WorldBicycleDay #AtlasCycle annoncing shut down. Millions of Indians have deep memories with #AtlasCycles, my second cycle was AtlasCycle and used it from class 9th to class 12th. pic.twitter.com/ZoYk8uqDH3 — Anurag/ अनुराग (@anuragshah710) June 3, 2020

Sad to hear this, I cycled #AtlasCycle since childhood. And it's not only me I guess, there are millions of people who has memories with their #Atlas. @ABPNews https://t.co/1IZjQtMOFv — Munish Kumar (@MunishK0409) June 5, 2020

Petition to bring back this slice of our childhood back.