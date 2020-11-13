The festival of Diwali is right around the corner and with that, people are busy with their usual Diwali rituals of cleaning the house, buying gifts and prepping for the festival of lights. But Diwali is just not a one-day festival, it is 5 days of festivities which begins with Dhateras.

What is Dhanteras?

Dhanteras or Dhana Trayodashi is a Sanskrit word which means wealth (dhan) and thirteenth (teras). It falls on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. People on this day worship Goddess Lakshmi, along with Lord Kubera. They also worship Lord Dhanvantri, the God of Ayurveda.

What is the significance of the festival?

The festival has some auspicious mythological stories attached to it. It is believed that on this day in history, goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean of milk with a pot of gold while the sea was being churned. She came out along with lord Kuber. This is why both these deities are worshipped on the festival of Dhanteras.

Why do people celebrate this festival?

This festival is considered an auspicious occasion to purchase clothes, jewellery, utensils, gadgets. It is also believed that buying gold and silver on Dhanteras bring more wealth and prosperity to an individual or a family.

What one shouldn't do on Dhanteras?

- Utensils should not be taken empty. Fill it with water before taking it inside as a word around.

- On this day gifts shouldn't be exchanged because it is believed that you are giving away your good fortune.

- Wearing black is said to be inauspicious for this day.

This year, the Dhanteras falls on November 13.