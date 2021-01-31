If you have been craving a cup of hot chocolate all this while and haven't been able to decide on where to go or order it from then we've got you covered.
Here's a list of some of the best places in and around Delhi that you can visit or order from to add warmth to your cold winter nights. Sip your way to glory!
1. Cafe Dori
Address: Dhan Mill Compound 100 Feet Road, SSN Marg, Chhatarpur, New Delhi
2. Elma's Bakery & Kitchen
Address: 2nd Floor, 31, Hauz Khas Rd, Above Chumbak, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
3. Chocolateria San Churro
Address: M-1, Main Market, Block M, Greater Kailash II, Greater Kailash, New Delhi
4. Ama Cafe
Address: House no. 6, First Floor New Camp Majnu-ka-tilla, New Aruna Nagar, New Delhi
5. Colocal Chocolate Cafe
Address: Shade no. 21b, The Dhan Mill compound, 100 Feet Rd, Chhatarpur, New Delhi
6. PAUL
Address: Ambience Mall (Vasant Kunj & Gurugram)
7. Chokola
Address: Shop No, 67 A, Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar, New Delhi
8. The Grammar Room
Address: One Style Mile, Mehrauli, New Delhi
9. Diggin Cafe
Address: Santushti Shopping Complex Shop No-10 Opp Samrat Hotel, New Delhi
10. The Big Yellow Door
Address: 43 Upper Ground Floor North West Avenue Road, Club Rd, West Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi
11. Fig & Maple
Address: M-27, E Block Rd, Block M, Greater Kailash II, Greater Kailash, New Delhi
12. The Artful Baker
Address: Shop 13 B, Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar, New Delhi
13. Smoke House Deli
Address: DLF Promenade, DLF Avenue & DLF Phase II, Gurugram
14. Hamoni :Cafe by the Greens
Address: CK Farm, near NCU College, Carterpuri Village, Sector 23A, Gurugram
15. Blue Tokai Coffee
Address: C-9, Pawa Presidential Complex, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
So, what are you waiting for? Order yourself a cup of hot chocolate and enjoy the winters while it lasts.