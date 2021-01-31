If you have been craving a cup of hot chocolate all this while and haven't been able to decide on where to go or order it from then we've got you covered.

Here's a list of some of the best places in and around Delhi that you can visit or order from to add warmth to your cold winter nights. Sip your way to glory!

1. Cafe Dori

Address: Dhan Mill Compound 100 Feet Road, SSN Marg, Chhatarpur, New Delhi

2. Elma's Bakery & Kitchen

Address: 2nd Floor, 31, Hauz Khas Rd, Above Chumbak, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

3. Chocolateria San Churro

Address: M-1, Main Market, Block M, Greater Kailash II, Greater Kailash, New Delhi

4. Ama Cafe

Address: House no. 6, First Floor New Camp Majnu-ka-tilla, New Aruna Nagar, New Delhi

5. Colocal Chocolate Cafe

Address: Shade no. 21b, The Dhan Mill compound, 100 Feet Rd, Chhatarpur, New Delhi

6. PAUL

Address: Ambience Mall (Vasant Kunj & Gurugram)

7. Chokola

Address: Shop No, 67 A, Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar, New Delhi

8. The Grammar Room

Address: One Style Mile, Mehrauli, New Delhi

9. Diggin Cafe

Address: Santushti Shopping Complex Shop No-10 Opp Samrat Hotel, New Delhi

10. The Big Yellow Door

Address: 43 Upper Ground Floor North West Avenue Road, Club Rd, West Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi

11. Fig & Maple

Address: M-27, E Block Rd, Block M, Greater Kailash II, Greater Kailash, New Delhi

12. The Artful Baker

Address: Shop 13 B, Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar, New Delhi

13. Smoke House Deli

Address: DLF Promenade, DLF Avenue & DLF Phase II, Gurugram

14. Hamoni :Cafe by the Greens

Address: CK Farm, near NCU College, Carterpuri Village, Sector 23A, Gurugram

15. Blue Tokai Coffee

Address: C-9, Pawa Presidential Complex, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

So, what are you waiting for? Order yourself a cup of hot chocolate and enjoy the winters while it lasts.