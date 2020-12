As the pandemic ravaged millions of lives, and innumerable people lost their livelihood, one segment of the population had the money rolling in - the uber rich. People like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk saw their wealth skyrocket in the months of 2020 that had everyone else running for cover. They made the kind of money that's impossible to really imagine, so we made these posters so you'd have an idea of just how disgustingly rich they are.

Their taxes alone could finance a country!