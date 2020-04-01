As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the world, many organisations around the world have asked their employees to ‘work from home’. It may seem fun and comfortable in the beginning, but things are getting too real now.

So, here’s what you need to do to stay productive and survive the lockdown

1. Take care of yourself.

Don’t neglect your physical and mental health. Meditate. Practice yoga. Work out at home. Push yourself to take care of your mind and body.

2. Create a workspace at home.

One of the best ways to maintain that work/home boundary is to set up a dedicated office area. When you’re in that area you’re at work, and when you’re not, you’re at home.

3. Take breaks.

Let’s be real, we don’t work eight hours straight in the office. There are coffee breaks, post-lunch walks and chats with co-workers that give some respite from work. So while at home, give yourself those small breaks.

4. Exercise.

Since you don’t have to commute to work, use that time to exercise daily. It will help you stay sane.

5. Set clear work-home boundaries for yourself.

Just because you are at home doesn’t mean you should exhaust yourself with work. Be clear with your manager and co-workers about your schedule and stick to it.

6. Do more video calls.

When possible, use video over standard conference calls to have constructive interactions and tap into that team spirit.

7. Don't stop 'getting ready' for work.

Take a shower, wear something nice, prepare to go to work as you usually would. It will make you feel good.

This shall too pass!

