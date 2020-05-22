To be human is to fight and survive. We have seen it all and prevailed no matter what. During tough times, when our survival skills become important, we also develop a keen sense of creative skills.





COVID-19 has changed our worldview overnight. From hanging out with friends to hanging out with joothe bartan, we have come a long way. Man is a social animal, but now social distancing is the norm.

Here are some pictures of people slaying social distancing:

1. Don't you feel like having a donut?

2. Dear CEO, can we come to the office with wings?

3. Dinosaurs are not extinct?

4. The best date of the year.

5. 'Hats off' to this idea

6. One danda distance

7. Just like joey, now you won't have to share food

8. Fashion peeps, take notes!

9. This robo-dog in Singapore asks people to 'stay apart'

10. Take a bow!

The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate & adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me. @rajesh664 we need to get him as an advisor to our R&D & product development teams! pic.twitter.com/ssFZUyvMr9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 24, 2020

11. Awww... Curtain jhappi to the grandma

12. Pipe down the swag bro!