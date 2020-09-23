There's something oddly alluring about the weird shit you can find on Wikipedia. There are these creepy rabbit holes you can go down that it's impossible to get out of, and they're deliciously scary. In fact, we already did a list of creepy Wikis sometime ago, but here's another just in case that first dose wasn't enough.

1. The disappearance of 12-year-old Johnny Gosch.

In 1982, 12-year-old Johnny Gosch disappeared while on his paper delivery route. His mother said that a 27-year-old Johnny visited her in 1997 accompanied by an unknown man. He spoke with her for an hour, then left, never to be seen again.

2. The 'From Hell' letter found with half a human kidney.

In 1888, a package was sent to George Lusk, who was investigating the Jack the Ripper murders. It contained half a human kidney and a letter that read, 'From hell. Mr. Lusk, I send you half the kidne I took from one woman I fried and ate it was very nise. I may send you the bloody knif that took it out if you only wate a whil longer. Catch me when you can Mishter Lusk.'

3. The mystery of Roanoke Colony.

In 1586, around 121 people established a colony in North Carolina, but they all disappeared about three years later. Despite several investigations, the mystery of their disappearance hasn't been solved. It is speculated that they were massacred, or that they assimilated with Native Americans.

4. The Hopkinsville Goblins Case.

In 1955, 5 adults and seven children claimed to have seen over 15 small green alien creatures attacking their Kentucky farmhouse. They told the police that the aliens were kept at bay because they kept shooting at them with their shotguns.

5. The Diary of Miss Idilia, who got trapped and died in a tower.

According to legend, Idilia Dubb was a 17-year-old Scottish girl who fell through rotted floorboards and was trapped in the abandoned Lahneck Castle in Germany in 1851. She recorded the horrors of her final days without food or water in a diary, which was discovered nine years later next to her skeleton. While it's not been confirmed to be a true story, it's still pretty damn scary.

6. The demonic possession Wiki.

This page lists out all the instances of this phenomena over the years, as well as how it differs in various religions. Suffice to say, it's pretty damn creepy, and there's all kinds of weird artworks around the theme there as well.

7. Armin Meiwes, who killed and ate a voluntary victim.

In 2001, German computer technician Armin Meiwes found a voluntary victim on the internet who was willing to be dissected and killed. They ate the man's severed penis together, and then Armin killed him and ate the rest of him. He was arrested in 2002.

8. The Hands Resist Him haunted painting.

This 1972 painting depicts a young boy standing next a doll with no eyes, in front of a glass door behind which many unexplained hands are pressed. If that's not creepy enough as it is, the painting is also said to be haunted, with many stating they saw the doll move.

9. The Order of Nine Angles, a cult that condones human sacrifice.

This occult group, established in Wester England in the 1960s, is notorious for its neo-nazi policies and for writing guides to human sacrifice, which they refer to as 'culling'. They believe that Aryan society will colonise the Milky Way. Yeah, pretty far out.

10. Timeline of the far future, which documents the death of the Earth.

This depressing page uses science, mainly astrophysics, to predict the future of our planet. Considering stars eventually exhaust their supplies of hydrogen and burn out, that doesn't bode too well for our planet. In fact, this page is basically telling you how humanity ends.

