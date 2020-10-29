Time is going too fast! We're just 2 months away from 2021 and have never left this old. But that's about to change because we have 22 facts that'll make you realise how ancient you've become.

1. Lara Dutta won Miss India and Miss Universe 20 years ago in 2000

2. Viva! was formed in 2002, after it won Coke [V] Popstars, 18 years ago

3. The Sony Walkman was launched 38 years ago, remember carrying around cassettes?

4. Big Babol came up with its iconic tag like 'bade kaam ki cheez' in 1997 and started giving out temporary tattoos and buildable WWE tazo cards in mid-2000s

5. This Complan ad featuring Shahid Kapoor and Aisha Takia is more than 25 years old

6. One of India's most iconic pop-music channels, Channel V shut down 3 years ago. Who remembers 'bai' and the Haryanvi we were introduced to during the advertisements? And obviously, Lola Kutty.

7. Son Pari aired 20 years ago, but we still can't get the title track out of our heads

8. "Daya, darwaza todo" was said for the first time 22 years ago when CID began

9. Takeshi's Castle aired for the first time in India with Javed Jaffrey's voice-over, 15 years ago

10. Sachin Tendulkar retired from one-day internationals in December 2012, it's been 8 years already.

11. Our favourite show, Hip Hip Hurray aired on Zee TV in 1998

12. Cyrus Broacha's MTV Bakra first episode aired in 1999

13. Sourav Ganguly took his shirt off at the Lord's balcony in 2002, that was 18 years ago

14. 19 years ago, Delhi's 'Monkey Man' grabbed headlines in 2001

15. Kaanta Laga and the thongs that shook India appeared for the first time on our TV screens in 2002

16. Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai won the Miss Universe and Miss World crown, 26 years ago

17. You and everyone you know sang Har Ek Friend Zaruri Hota Hai back in 2011, 9 years ago

18. The first IPL match was played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008

19. 25 years ago, Sony launched the first ever PlayStation

20. Abhijeet Sawant won Indian Idol and the hearts of a thousand Indians, 15 years ago

21. 17 years ago, the Hutch dog made an appearance for the first time and we wanted a BFF like him

22. The Googly Woogly Woosh song made life unbearable for every chubby teenager in 2009

How was your trip down memory lane?